France protests turn violent: Macron admits intelligence failure; nearly 2,400 arrested

The Elysee Palace today said that Macron had criticised the authorities' preparedness following Saturday's demonstrations, which were driven by public anger over rising fuel and living costs, economic hardship and government spending cuts.

The violence has intensified scrutiny of Macron and his administration, with opposition politicians demanding accountability after public buildings were set ablaze, businesses were looted and clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces across several cities.

Adresse aux Français. https://t.co/AuPsZ3iM8l — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 18, 2026

Nearly 2,400 people were arrested, while almost 1,000 police officers and gendarmes were injured, according to figures released by the Interior Ministry on Sunday. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu separately said 150 police officers had been injured during the unrest.

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In a televised address, Macron expressed anger and shame over the destruction, questioning how French citizens could turn against their own country.

"Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it," he said, adding that the country was left feeling anger and shame.

Macron also sought to distinguish peaceful demonstrators from groups responsible for violence, acknowledging that people protesting economic hardship had legitimate grievances.

Historic buildings and businesses bear the brunt

The unrest spread across France, with Paris, Marseille, Bordeaux, Nice and Strasbourg among the cities affected by vandalism, arson and looting.

In Limoges, a major fire engulfed the historic town hall, causing part of its roof and clock tower to collapse. The destruction of the 142-year-old building, a prominent landmark in the city known for its porcelain industry, evoked memories of the 2019 fire that devastated Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral.

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Limoges Mayor Guillaume Guerin criticised the deployment of national police, arguing that his city had not received adequate security reinforcements.

Businesses also suffered extensive damage as violent groups targeted supermarkets, luxury boutiques and other commercial establishments. Carrefour chief executive Alexandre Bompard reportedly said 50 of the retailer's outlets had been damaged, with 20 completely looted.

Bordeaux also witnessed widespread attacks on commercial establishments, while municipal buildings and public infrastructure were targeted elsewhere. The destruction has raised concerns about the financial burden on local authorities and businesses already struggling with higher operating costs.

Estimates circulated following the protests have suggested that the commercial and infrastructure damage could run into hundreds of millions of euros. However, a comprehensive, independently verified nationwide assessment of the losses was not immediately available.

Opposition pressure mounts on Macron's govt

The scale of the violence has put Macron's government under renewed political pressure, with critics questioning whether the authorities adequately anticipated the scale of the demonstrations and deployed sufficient security personnel.

Despite the criticism, Macron has declined to remove Nunez, signalling that the government will not immediately concede to opposition demands for the interior minister's departure.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally, called for calm, warning against normalising images of public buildings and businesses being destroyed.

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"Violence is not an opinion. Destruction is not a form of expression. And chaos cannot serve as a project for France," she said in a video address.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, the hard-left France Unbowed leader and presidential candidate, meanwhile, argued that Macron needed to respond to the demands of protesting high-school students.

The political reactions underline the competing pressures facing the government: restoring public order while addressing the economic grievances that brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets.

Cost-of-living anger deepens political challenge

The demonstrations have exposed the depth of public frustration over fuel prices, energy bills, food costs and the impact of budget cuts. While most participants reportedly protested peacefully, violent fringe groups transformed parts of the rallies into confrontations with police and attacks on public and private property.

The unrest comes as Macron approaches the final stretch of his presidency, with his term due to end in 2027. His years in power have increasingly been marked by social discontent, economic difficulties and mounting public debt.