No number, no strategy, just luck: Kerala businessman and 5 friends win 200-gram gold bar in UAE draw

Bhaskaran first came across Big Ticket on social media around three years ago. Since then, he has regularly participated in its draws, hoping that one day he might win a prize.

For his latest attempt, he teamed up with five friends to purchase a ticket. Rather than choosing a particular number, the group decided to select their entry randomly.

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Their decision paid off when the ticket emerged as a winner in Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw for October.

“I was so happy when I found out that we had won. I honestly couldn't believe it at first, especially since we had selected the ticket randomly. It was such a wonderful surprise for all of us,” Bhaskaran told Gulf News.

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The 200-gram gold bar will be shared equally among the six friends. Bhaskaran has not yet decided what to do with his portion of the prize.

The win has, however, encouraged the group to keep trying their luck together.

“We'll definitely take part again as a group and hopefully have another reason to celebrate in the future.”

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Three others also win gold bars

Bhaskaran was not the only winner in October's e-draw. Three other participants also secured 200-gram, 24-carat gold bars.

Among them was Manikanta Adabala, 33, a service engineer from Andhra Pradesh who has been living in Dubai with his family for four years.

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Another winner was Aloha Abelgas, an assistant manager from the Philippines. Jonathan Javed, originally from Pakistan and a resident of Abu Dhabi for nearly a decade, also received the same prize.

Meanwhile, Big Ticket's October promotion offers participants a chance to win a grand prize of Dh25 million. The winner of the jackpot is scheduled to be announced during a live draw on November 3, 2026.