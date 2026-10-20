Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
Miso, vanilla or tabasco? How weight-loss drugs are changing fragrance preferences

Miso, vanilla or tabasco? How weight-loss drugs are changing fragrance preferences

For fragrance makers, the rise of weight-loss drugs could create a new group of consumers looking for scents that recreate some of the taste, texture and pleasure associated with food.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2026 3:33 PM IST
Miso, vanilla or tabasco? How weight-loss drugs are changing fragrance preferencesThe development comes as gourmand fragrances, which are inspired by food, are becoming more popular. (AI generated image)

Weight-loss drugs may be changing what people look for in perfumes as well as what they eat. As medicines such as Wegovy and Mounjaro reduce appetite and change people's relationship with food, fragrance makers are studying whether users are turning to food-inspired scents for sensory pleasure, Reuters reported on Monday.

Advertisement

The link is still being researched, but Givaudan, IFF, CPL Aromas and L'Oreal told Reuters they have explored how GLP-1 drugs may affect fragrance preferences. Companies and scientists said more research is needed.

GLP-1 users are being studied

GLP-1 drugs can reduce appetite and cause side effects such as nausea and other stomach problems. Scientists are also studying whether they can affect taste and smell.

Paule Joseph, co-director of the National Smell and Taste Center at the US National Institutes of Health, said a possible effect on the senses cannot be ruled out. However, it is too early to know how the drugs may change the way people experience smells.

Don't Miss:Trump satellite cuts could set US weather forecasting back nearly a decade, says report

Advertisement

Research by IFF suggests that GLP-1 users may become more interested in fragrance as a source of sensory pleasure. L'Oreal has also noticed a similar pattern and believes some consumers may look for other forms of enjoyment when their relationship with food changes.

Givaudan has been studying the possible link for about a year. It found that some GLP-1 users may lose interest in scents they previously liked while becoming attracted to others.

Food-inspired perfumes are growing

The development comes as gourmand fragrances, which are inspired by food, are becoming more popular.

Mintel data shows that gourmand and edible fragrances accounted for 24% of new fragrance innovations over the past year, up from 9% two years earlier.

Advertisement

Perfume makers are moving beyond familiar vanilla, chocolate and caramel. New fragrances are using smells inspired by sesame, miso, rice, truffle, cocoa and even tabasco. CPL Aromas said Gen Z consumers are showing greater interest in savoury, salty, fermented and roasted smells.

Must Read: India-UK trade pact: Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under tax scanner, says report

GLP-1 users spend more on fragrance

There is also a business reason for companies to watch this group. US market researcher NIQ found that GLP-1 users spent 26% more on fragrances than the average consumer.

The potential market is large. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 1 billion people globally are living with obesity. Pharmaceutical companies and analysts expect the GLP-1 market could reach $150 billion by 2030.

For fragrance makers, the rise of weight-loss drugs could create a new group of consumers looking for scents that recreate some of the taste, texture and pleasure associated with food.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026 3:20 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more