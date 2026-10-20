Miso, vanilla or tabasco? How weight-loss drugs are changing fragrance preferences

GLP-1 users are being studied

GLP-1 drugs can reduce appetite and cause side effects such as nausea and other stomach problems. Scientists are also studying whether they can affect taste and smell.

Paule Joseph, co-director of the National Smell and Taste Center at the US National Institutes of Health, said a possible effect on the senses cannot be ruled out. However, it is too early to know how the drugs may change the way people experience smells.

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Research by IFF suggests that GLP-1 users may become more interested in fragrance as a source of sensory pleasure. L'Oreal has also noticed a similar pattern and believes some consumers may look for other forms of enjoyment when their relationship with food changes.

Givaudan has been studying the possible link for about a year. It found that some GLP-1 users may lose interest in scents they previously liked while becoming attracted to others.

Food-inspired perfumes are growing

The development comes as gourmand fragrances, which are inspired by food, are becoming more popular.

Mintel data shows that gourmand and edible fragrances accounted for 24% of new fragrance innovations over the past year, up from 9% two years earlier.

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Perfume makers are moving beyond familiar vanilla, chocolate and caramel. New fragrances are using smells inspired by sesame, miso, rice, truffle, cocoa and even tabasco. CPL Aromas said Gen Z consumers are showing greater interest in savoury, salty, fermented and roasted smells.

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GLP-1 users spend more on fragrance

There is also a business reason for companies to watch this group. US market researcher NIQ found that GLP-1 users spent 26% more on fragrances than the average consumer.

The potential market is large. The World Health Organization estimates that more than 1 billion people globally are living with obesity. Pharmaceutical companies and analysts expect the GLP-1 market could reach $150 billion by 2030.

For fragrance makers, the rise of weight-loss drugs could create a new group of consumers looking for scents that recreate some of the taste, texture and pleasure associated with food.