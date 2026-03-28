'He didn't think he'd be...': Donald Trump mocks Saudi Crown Prince as Iran war rages on

US President Donald Trump talked about Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman crudely at a recent event. Trump's comments come at a time when the US-Israel war against Iran continues to roil the West Asia region and fan uncertainty in global markets.

Speaking at a Saudi-backed investment forum, he said, "He didn't think this was going to happen. He didn't think he'd be kissing my a**. He really didn't."

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Heaping further insult on the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump further said, "He (Mohammed bin Salman) thought he'd (Trump) be just another American president that was a loser, where the country was going downhill. But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him he'd better be nice to me. He's got to be."

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In a speech today at a Saudi-backed investment forum in Miami, US President Donald Trump talked about Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) & said



“He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t…and now he has to be nice to me….he better be nice to me, he’s… pic.twitter.com/MzTOVbuzGO — Navroop Singh (@TheNavroopSingh) March 28, 2026

A total flip-flop from Trump

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The recent remarks by Trump are a total U-turn from his previous comments on Saudi Arabia's de facto leader.

On Wednesday, Trump claimed that the Saudi Crown Prince was in fact encouraging US action against Iran, calling him "a warrior" fighting alongside America. While talking to reporters, Donald Trump said, "He does --he is a warrior. He is fighting with us, by the way."

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The remarks came days after a New York Times report suggested that the Saudi Crown Prince views the current US-Israeli military operations as a "historic opportunity" to reshape the region, urging Trump to persist in the conflict against Tehran.

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The report details the Prince's recent advocacy for a relentless campaign to collapse Iran’s clerical leadership. Sources close to the situation informed the Times that MBS cautioned Trump that Iran remains a permanent regional threat that can only be neutralized through total regime change.

Strategic experts noted that while the Crown Prince likely hopes to avoid full-scale war, his primary fear is a premature American withdrawal. He is reportedly anxious that a US exit would leave Saudi Arabia and its neighbours to face an "emboldened and furious" Iran without Western backing.

Does the Saudi position overlap with that of Israel?

While the Saudi position mirrors Benjamin Netanyahu’s stance that Tehran is the region's greatest danger, their ultimate goals differ.

Israel may find a destabilised or crippled Iranian government acceptable for its security. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, fears that a total state collapse in Iran would create a power vacuum, fuel radical militias, and ignite uncontrollable chaos along the Gulf's borders.