Europe in record heatwave grip but EU is rewriting the future of ACs. Here's why

As scorching heat pushes thermometers toward 40°C across parts of Europe, schools are shutting, hospitals are preparing for heat-related emergencies, and millions are relying on air conditioners like never before.

Yet, even as demand for cooling reaches historic levels, the European Union is pressing ahead with one of its most ambitious climate regulations — gradually eliminating the very refrigerants that power most conventional air conditioning systems.

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At first glance, the move appears contradictory. Why tighten rules on cooling technology during one of Europe's hottest summers?

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The answer lies not in air conditioners themselves, but in the chemicals circulating inside them.

Invisible climate threat inside ACs

The EU's latest F-Gas Regulation targets fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-gases), particularly hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which have been the standard refrigerants in residential and commercial cooling systems for decades.

Although these gases remain sealed inside air conditioners, leaks during manufacturing, servicing or disposal release them into the atmosphere. Their impact is enormous: some HFCs trap thousands of times more heat than carbon dioxide, making them disproportionately harmful despite their relatively small volumes. Collectively, F-gases account for around 2.5% of the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions.

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Under the bloc's wider "Fit for 55" climate strategy, Brussels has decided that reducing these emissions can no longer wait.

Phase-out has already begun

The transition is unfolding over several years through legally binding milestones that will fundamentally reshape Europe's cooling market.

(2025-2026) The quota squeeze: The amount of HFCs permitted on the European market has been sharply reduced, with annual quotas falling to 42.9 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent — roughly a 48% cut from earlier levels. The reduction is forcing manufacturers to move away from conventional refrigerant blends while tightening supplies of legacy chemicals.

(January 2027) Monoblock systems banned: Small self-contained air conditioners and monoblock heat pumps below 12 kW using refrigerants with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) above 150 will no longer be allowed on the market.

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(January 2029) Residential split systems follow: The same GWP limit expands to smaller air-to-air split systems, affecting many of the residential air conditioners commonly installed across Europe.

(2032-2035) The complete F-gas exit: By the early 2030s, fluorinated refrigerants will effectively disappear from small self-contained and residential split systems, completing the EU's transition toward natural refrigerants.

Heatwaves are speeding up the transition

This year's exceptional heat has exposed a difficult reality.

Older cooling systems are struggling under increasingly intense summers, pushing homeowners and businesses to replace aging equipment faster than expected. At the same time, shrinking supplies of traditional refrigerants have driven up prices, adding further pressure to the industry.

Industrial analyst Brett Linzey of Mizuho notes that extreme heat events are accelerating what had already become a structural replacement cycle, as climate change places unprecedented stress on Europe's existing cooling infrastructure.

Cooling is changing — not disappearing

Despite headlines suggesting Europe is "banning air conditioners," that is not what the regulation does.

Instead, the EU is forcing manufacturers to redesign cooling systems around low-impact natural refrigerants such as propane (R290) and carbon dioxide. These alternatives have dramatically lower global warming potential but introduce fresh engineering challenges.

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Propane, for example, is highly efficient but flammable, requiring stricter safety standards, particularly in densely populated apartment buildings common across European cities.

Manufacturers are now investing billions of euros to develop next-generation HVAC systems that meet both climate targets and safety requirements.

Climate first, comfort reimagined

Environmental groups have welcomed the policy as one of Europe's most significant climate interventions.

"Today's agreement is a victory for the climate and public health," said Anastasia Tsougka, Programme Officer at the Environmental Coalition on Standards (ECOS), after the phase-out targets were ratified. She said the new rules demonstrate that the EU is respecting planetary boundaries while sending a clear signal that the F-gas industry can no longer rely on highly polluting refrigerants.

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As climate change fuels more frequent and intense heatwaves across the continent, Europe faces a defining challenge: keeping millions of people cool while ensuring that cooling itself does not further warm the planet.

The EU's answer is clear. Air conditioning is here to stay — but the chemicals powering it are not.