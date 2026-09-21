'Hormuz will never be...': Qatar Energy chief dismisses Bessent's 'worthless in 2 years' claim

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“I mean, maybe this is his view. I think this is completely wrong,” Al-Kaabi said. “If you look at what the trade that we have through the Hormuz Strait, it cannot be obsolete. If this is brought up again, I can repeat it to anybody that I don't think this is ever going to be obsolete.”

The rebuttal comes after Bessent remarked on the sidelines of a Group of 20 meeting on Sept 1 that the crucial passage — a major bottleneck for international energy shipments that has seen significant disruption amid the Iran war — would lose its geopolitical and economic importance as nations construct bypass routes.

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“In two years, the Strait of Hormuz will be like a worthless piece of water,” Bessent had said.

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However, Qatari officials contend that the waterway's role extends far beyond oil and gas transit. Echoing Al-Kaabi's stance, Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Faisal Al-Thani, emphasised the enduring reliance on maritime corridors.

“The reality of things is that 90 per cent of all shipping happens through the sea,” Sheikh Faisal said. “It's a question of diversification.”

While neighboring Gulf nations accelerate efforts to circumvent the corridor — with Saudi Arabia expanding Red Sea port capacity and the United Arab Emirates pursuing a multibillion-dollar “Zero Hormuz” strategy — Qatar remains committed to its current maritime routes. Al-Kaabi confirmed that Doha has no intentions of building alternative overland pipelines.

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“We have decided not to do pipelines, and I think the decision in Qatar was based on commercial and technical, and we are only going to be using the straits,” Al-Kaabi added.