Iran targets UAE again: Missiles, drones intercepted after attack near Fujairah oil facility

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on May 4 that it intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones targeting the country, marking another sharp escalation in the widening regional conflict linked to the ongoing US-Israel confrontation with Iran.

According to the UAE’s defence ministry, four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected heading toward various parts of the country. Authorities said three of the missiles were intercepted over UAE territorial waters, while the fourth crashed into the sea.

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The ministry also said UAE forces were actively responding to continued missile and drone threats originating from Iran. Residents in several areas reportedly received alerts advising them to take cover as air defence systems were activated.

Fujairah oil facility catches fire after drone strike

The latest attacks came after authorities in Fujairah confirmed that a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following what officials described as an Iranian drone attack.

Civil defence teams were rushed to the site to contain the blaze. Authorities later confirmed that three Indian nationals were injured in the incident and were shifted to hospital with medium-level injuries.

Fujairah is strategically significant for the UAE because it serves as the endpoint of a major oil pipeline designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. The route allows the UAE to continue exporting oil even during disruptions in the Gulf.

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What is the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone?

The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, commonly known as FOIZ, is one of the Middle East’s most important oil storage and export hubs located on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates along the Gulf of Oman.

Unlike most Gulf oil infrastructure that depends on the Strait of Hormuz, Fujairah sits outside the narrow waterway, making it strategically critical during periods of regional conflict or disruptions involving Iran.

The zone hosts massive crude oil storage facilities, refineries, bunkering terminals and fuel trading operations used by global energy companies. It is also connected to the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, which allows the UAE to transport oil directly from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah without passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Because of this location, Fujairah has become a key alternative export route for the UAE and an important global shipping and energy logistics centre. Any attack or disruption in the area is closely watched by global oil markets due to concerns over energy supply chains and maritime security in the Gulf region.

UAE among most targeted in Iran retaliation

The UAE has emerged as one of the primary targets in Iran’s retaliatory campaign linked to the broader US-Israel conflict. According to regional security assessments, Tehran launched more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the UAE between February 28 and the temporary ceasefire that took effect on April 8.

Monday’s strikes indicate that hostilities are once again intensifying despite previous diplomatic efforts to stabilise the region.

Earlier in the day, the UAE strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack on an ADNOC-linked oil tanker operating near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident added to fears of disruptions to global energy shipments through the narrow maritime corridor.

US military says all threats defeated

A senior US military commander said Iran had also launched cruise missiles, drones and small boats targeting vessels under American military protection in the Gulf region.

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Adm. Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said during a press conference that “each and every one” of the threats had been successfully neutralised.

The United States has meanwhile announced plans to begin guiding commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid mounting concerns over maritime security and potential attacks on oil infrastructure.

The renewed attacks are likely to deepen fears of a broader regional conflict involving Gulf states, Iran, Israel and the United States, with energy markets and shipping lanes remaining on high alert.