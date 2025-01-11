'It is seriously giving 9/11 vibes': Pakistan airlines' 'Paris, we're coming...' ad sparks outrage, netizens shocked

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ignited a fierce debate online with its latest advertisement announcing the resumption of flights to Europe after a four-year hiatus. The ad, which promotes the launch of a flight from Islamabad to Paris starting January 10, features a dramatic image of a plane nosediving toward the Eiffel Tower, accompanied by the tagline, "Paris, we're coming today."

The post, shared on Instagram with a Bruno Mars soundtrack, has left many questioning whether it is a clever marketing ploy or an inappropriate threat.

A threat?

The ad has drawn comparisons to a controversial PIA advertisement from 1979, which depicted a Boeing 747 casting its shadow over the Twin Towers in New York City—an image that resonates painfully in light of the 9/11 terror attacks that claimed 2,997 lives in 2001. Online discussions have resurfaced concerns regarding Pakistan's historical ties to al-Qaida and the implications of such imagery.

The resumption of PIA flights to the European Union follows the lifting of a ban imposed due to safety concerns, which was triggered by a tragic crash in Karachi that killed 97 people. However, the airline's advertisement has overshadowed this significant milestone.

Netizens react

Satirist Kamlesh Singh posed the question, "Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Or is it a threat?" echoing the sentiments of many who were baffled by the choice of imagery. The ad has since sparked a wave of memes, with users expressing both humor and anxiety over its implications.

Critics have also linked the timing of the advertisement to ongoing controversies involving Pakistani-origin individuals in the UK, particularly regarding grooming gang allegations. One user remarked, "Pakistan courts humiliation again! While #PakistaniGroomingGangs in the UK sparks outrage, PIA's ad draws global flak for linking itself to 9/11—a chilling reminder of Pakistan-backed terrorist Osama bin Laden. Blunders or deliberate?"

Comments ranged from suggestions for the graphics team to revisit history to warnings for France regarding the implications of the ad. “PIA had done a similar ad in which an aeroplane was shown approaching the Twin Towers, and a few years later a plane crashed into them. France should be careful,” one user cautioned.

Another user said, "Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) needs to hesitate You just cannot post a graphic with an aircraft inching towards the Eiffel Tower with the caption - "Paris, we're coming today." It is seriously giving 9/11 vibes."