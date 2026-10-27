Japan asks citizens to keep a week's supplies

Japan's disaster management minister Goshi Hosono said the government will issue an "urgent request" to ministries, prefectures and citizens on November 2, when the country's Disaster Prevention Agency is established.

"I would say at least three days, and ideally a week, but even without public assistance at home, you should have food, toilets, water, and other such things prepared," Hosono told FNN.

Japan is preparing for national-level disasters including a Nankai Trough earthquake, a major earthquake directly beneath the capital, large earthquakes along the Kuril and Japan trenches, and a possible Mount Fuji volcanic eruption.

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Hosono said the Disaster Prevention Agency will focus on such national-level disasters and stressed that "a different level of preparedness is necessary for a national-level disaster".

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He also said improving evacuation shelters would be a priority, with Japan looking to move from "TKB" to "TKBB", adding bath facilities to toilets, kitchens with warm meals and beds.

UK tells households to keep three days of supplies

The UK government has also advised people to keep three days of emergency supplies at home under its "Be Ready" campaign.

The advice includes keeping bottled water and non-perishable food at home. The broader guidance also encourages people to have medicines, toilet paper, torches and cash available during emergencies.

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The UK renewed the message after a major PHP software glitch disrupted some services and triggered millions of hacking attempts. The government also cited risks from wildfires, extreme weather, cyber incidents, hostile states and organised crime.

Britain's advice is similar to that issued by the European Commission, which last year told EU citizens to keep a 72-hour emergency kit containing supplies such as food, water, cash and power banks.

The message from both countries is clear: households should be able to manage on their own for at least a few days if emergency services or public support are disrupted.