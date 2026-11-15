'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic nears ₹700 crore in India; leaves Jawaan, Kalki behind

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has continued its strong theatrical run, with Sacnilk reporting ₹685.60 crore in India net collections after 10 days. The film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹1,228 crore, including ₹408.50 crore from overseas markets.

Strong 10-day run

Ramayana’s total India gross is ₹819.50 crore after 10 days, with the film registering its Hindi version’s India net total at ₹527.25 crore, making it the leading language market for the film.

The film opened with ₹64.85 crore India net on Day 1, according to Sacnilk’s day-wise figures. Its opening-day India gross stood at ₹77.50 crore, while overseas collections on the first day were ₹51.25 crore, taking the worldwide opening-day gross to ₹128.75 crore.

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The film maintained momentum through its opening weekend. Ramayana collected ₹182.70 crore India net over its first three days, with India gross reaching ₹218.25 crore. Overseas gross stood at ₹169.00 crore by the end of the weekend, taking the film’s worldwide opening-weekend gross to ₹387.25 crore.

Overseas momentum

The film’s overseas performance has also been a major driver of its worldwide total. Sacnilk’s latest cumulative figures place overseas gross at ₹408.50 crore after 10 days, contributing significantly to the ₹1,228 crore worldwide gross.

The film crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide after Day 8, making the film a significant hit with overseas market collections. The latest figures indicate continued international earnings as the film moved beyond the ₹1,200 crore worldwide mark.

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Surpassing Jawan and Kalki

Ramayana has also entered the territory of two recent blockbusters, Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. Sacnilk lists Jawan at ₹1,160 crore worldwide and Kalki 2898 AD at ₹1,042.25 crore, while Ramayana crossed the ₹1,000 crore worldwide mark within eight days of release, becoming the 11th Indian film to achieve the milestone.

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The film has also overtaken Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD in North America, where Sacnilk estimates its six-day gross at more than $15.5 million. That places Ramayana ahead of Jawan ($15.23 million) and within reach of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) in the all-time North America rankings.