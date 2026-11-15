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'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic nears ₹700 crore in India; leaves Jawaan, Kalki behind

'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic nears ₹700 crore in India; leaves Jawaan, Kalki behind

The box office race has a new frontrunner. Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is no longer just riding a strong opening; it is now rewriting the pecking order among India’s biggest worldwide grossers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 15, 2026 8:32 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash epic nears ₹700 crore in India; leaves Jawaan, Kalki behindBox Office Update: After crossing the lifetime business done by Shah Rukh Khan's 2024 film Jaawan, Ramayana is now eyeing the collections of RRR.

Ramayana continues to command attention at the box office, with Sacnilk’s latest figures pointing to a powerful second-week run for Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious epic. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film has not only sustained audience interest after its opening week but has also expanded its footprint across Indian and overseas markets.

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As the numbers keep climbing, the film’s theatrical journey is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched box-office stories of the season.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has continued its strong theatrical run, with Sacnilk reporting ₹685.60 crore in India net collections after 10 days. The film’s worldwide gross has reached ₹1,228 crore, including ₹408.50 crore from overseas markets.

Strong 10-day run

Ramayana’s total India gross is ₹819.50 crore after 10 days, with the film registering its Hindi version’s India net total at ₹527.25 crore, making it the leading language market for the film.

The film opened with ₹64.85 crore India net on Day 1, according to Sacnilk’s day-wise figures. Its opening-day India gross stood at ₹77.50 crore, while overseas collections on the first day were ₹51.25 crore, taking the worldwide opening-day gross to ₹128.75 crore.

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The film maintained momentum through its opening weekend. Ramayana collected ₹182.70 crore India net over its first three days, with India gross reaching ₹218.25 crore. Overseas gross stood at ₹169.00 crore by the end of the weekend, taking the film’s worldwide opening-weekend gross to ₹387.25 crore.

Overseas momentum

The film’s overseas performance has also been a major driver of its worldwide total. Sacnilk’s latest cumulative figures place overseas gross at ₹408.50 crore after 10 days, contributing significantly to the ₹1,228 crore worldwide gross.

The film crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide after Day 8, making the film a significant hit with overseas market collections. The latest figures indicate continued international earnings as the film moved beyond the ₹1,200 crore worldwide mark.

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Surpassing Jawan and Kalki

Ramayana has also entered the territory of two recent blockbusters, Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. Sacnilk lists Jawan at ₹1,160 crore worldwide and Kalki 2898 AD at ₹1,042.25 crore, while Ramayana crossed the ₹1,000 crore worldwide mark within eight days of release, becoming the 11th Indian film to achieve the milestone.

DON'T MISS: Ramayana made ₹440 crore in six days, more than Animal's whole first week

The film has also overtaken Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD in North America, where Sacnilk estimates its six-day gross at more than $15.5 million. That places Ramayana ahead of Jawan ($15.23 million) and within reach of Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) in the all-time North America rankings.

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Published on: Nov 15, 2026 8:32 AM IST
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