Michigan Church shooting: 4 dead, 8 injured in Grand Blanc shooting, gunman killed

At least four people were killed and eight were injured when a man smashed a pickup into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, opened fire, and set the building on fire during Sunday service. Police searched the ruins for more victims.

The attack happened around 10:25 a.m., while hundreds were inside the church, located outside Flint, as reported by The Associated Press.

The attacker, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of nearby Burton, got out of the pickup with two American flags raised in the truck bed and began shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters. Authorities said he apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices, though it was not clear if he used them.

“The church is in communication with local law enforcement as the investigation continues and as we receive updates on the condition of those affected,” church spokesperson Doug Anderson said. “Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection. We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Officers arrived within 30 seconds after a 911 call, Renye said. When Sanford left the church, two officers pursued him and engaged in gunfire, killing him about eight minutes later.

Inside the church, people protected children and moved them to safety, Renye said. Flames and smoke poured from the large building for hours before firefighters put out the blaze.

Two bodies were found in the debris, and more victims could be discovered as the search continues.

One injured person was in critical condition Sunday evening, while the other seven were stable.

Renye said “some” people were unaccounted for, though he did not have an exact number. After the shooting, bomb threats were reported at other local churches, but none were found, Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter said.

Authorities are investigating Sanford’s motive. It is not yet clear why he attacked the church, and officials have not said whether he was a member of the congregation.

Sanford served in the Marines from June 2004 through June 2008 as an automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator and was deployed to Iraq from August 2007 to March 2008. He held the rank of sergeant.

The shooting comes the day after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the Utah-based church, died at 101. The next president is expected to be Dallin H. Oaks, following church protocol.

Timothy Jones, 48, whose children were attending a youth event at the church Saturday night, said his own ward went into lockdown during the attack. “Sundays are supposed to be a time of peace and a time of reflection and worship,” he said. “Yet in the wake of violence at other houses of worship, a shooting feels inevitable, and all the more tragic because of that.”

When striking nurses at nearby Henry Ford Genesys Hospital heard about the shooting, some left their picket line to help first responders. “Human lives matter more than our labor dispute,” Teamsters Local 332 President Dan Glass said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer expressed her heartbreak over the attack. “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable,” she said.

About 100 people gathered for a prayer service Sunday evening at The River Church in Grand Blanc, a nondenominational church about five miles away.

Many bowed their heads and prayed aloud for healing for the victims, their families, and first responders. Pastor Chuck Lindsey said, “We live in days that are difficult and troubled, days that are weary and tiring. We’re exhausted by the evil, we’re exhausted by these things. But Lord, you are our refuge.”

President Donald Trump praised the FBI for its response on social media. “PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” he wrote.