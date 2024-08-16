MPox outbreak: Pak reports first 3 cases after WHO declares global emergency; Check symptoms, prevention and India impact

The health department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan announced on Friday that three patients have tested positive for the MPox virus, commonly known as monkeypox. These people had reportedly come back from the United Arab Emirates, after which they tested positive for the virus.

According to Salim Khan, the Director General of Health Services for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two patients have been confirmed to have MPox. In contrast, samples from the third patient have been sent to the National Health Institute in Islamabad for further testing. All three of them are currently undergoing quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus.

A spokesperson for Pakistan’s national health ministry also confirmed the detection of one suspected case of MPox, although details on the same are limited.

WHO declares an international emergency

This development comes in the wake of the World Health Organisation (WHO), once again, declaring the recent outbreak of MPox, a public health emergency of international concern.

This move follows the identification of a new strain of the virus and recent confirmations of an infection in Sweden, which is linked to the growing outbreak in Africa.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X, "Today, the Emergency Committee on #mpox met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice. @WHO is on the ground, working with the affected countries, and others at risk, through our country and regional offices, as well as with partners including the @AfricaCDC, NGOs, civil society and more."

The WHO's declaration is a response to the alarming spread of MPox cases, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where 27,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths have been reported since the outbreak began in January 2023. The majority of the affected individuals are children.

Symptoms

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, presents symptoms that include a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever and can result in severe illness for some patients. In rare cases, the infection can be deadly. Here are the major symptoms

Rash:

- Commonly appears on hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or genital areas.

- Progresses to pustules (large white or yellow pimples filled with pus) and scabs before healing.

Other Symptoms:

- Fever

- Headache

- Muscle aches

- Swollen lymph nodes (as the body fights the virus)



Contagious Period:

- Affected individuals can spread the virus from the onset of symptoms until the rash has fully healed and new skin has formed.

Duration of Mpox Symptoms

- Symptoms typically start within 21 days of exposure to the virus.

- Incubation Period:

- Ranges from 3 to 17 days.

- During this period, individuals may feel fine and show no symptoms.

How is it transmitted?

- Direct skin-to-skin contact

- Contact with saliva or upper respiratory secretions (snot, mucus)

- Bodily fluids or lesions around the genitals

- Prolonged face-to-face interactions (talking or breathing)

- Contact with contaminated objects, fabrics, and surfaces

- Pregnant women can pass the virus to the fetus during pregnancy or to newborns during and after birth.

Precautions Against Mpox

Vaccination: Smallpox vaccines can protect due to the relatedness of Mpox and smallpox viruses (both are orthopoxviruses).

The possible impact on India

The development also holds significance for India as the country has reported around 27 cases of monkeypox since the disease was first detected in mid-2022. Although the number of cases has been relatively low, the emergence of new viral strains and the risk of imported cases highlight the importance of preparedness.



Indian health authorities have implemented several measures like surveillance, contact tracing, and public health advisories to manage the situation. Access to MPox vaccines through the EUL process would significantly strengthen India’s efforts to prevent potential outbreaks.

