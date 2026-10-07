‘Nobody knows who's running the country,’ says Trump as US asks Iran to cut enrichment

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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a news conference that the problem lies with Washington. "The problem is ​actually the opposite: it lies in the contradictory positions and mixed messaging from US officials," he said.

This comes after Trump rejected an Iranian proposal for a seven-day ceasefire. Iran said it would restore normal maritime traffic if Washington lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports, waived oil export sanctions, and observed a ceasefire extending to Lebanon.

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Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said Iran must make a ‘meaningful’ reduction to its nuclear enrichment capacity to satisfy US demands and end the war. "If you don't want a nuclear weapon, then why ​do you need 60% enriched fuel? And if you want to show commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, don't build highly enriched ⁠fuel. That's a very basic threshold issue…I think if they want to show a commitment to not building a nuclear weapon, they would do something meaningful on their ​enrichment capacity,” said Vance.

Vance, a skeptic of US involvement in foreign wars, has taken the lead in negotiating a settlement with Iran.