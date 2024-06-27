NASA and Boeing knew about Starliner leak before launch, Sunita Williams now trapped in space: Report

New reports indicate that NASA and Boeing managers were aware of a leak in the Starliner spacecraft prior to its launch, yet proceeded with the mission. This decision has left astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore stranded at the International Space Station (ISS).

Officials detected a helium leak in the Starliner before its June 5 launch, but NASA and Boeing leadership deemed the issue too minor to delay the mission, according to CBS News. This launch had already been postponed due to a previous leak. However, once in orbit, the spacecraft experienced four additional helium leaks, rendering one thruster unusable.

Despite these concerns, the Starliner was given the green light for launch on June 5. Since then, the return of astronauts Williams and Wilmore, originally scheduled for June 13, has been delayed multiple times. Their return is now postponed until at least July 2, with no definite date set as engineers continue to address the helium leaks and thruster issues.

Boeing has faced significant criticism for the Starliner’s current predicament, adding to the company's existing troubles from high-profile malfunctions of its aircraft over the past year. Around 20 whistleblowers have come forward, raising alarms about safety and quality issues within the aerospace giant.

NASA and Boeing are under scrutiny as the astronauts' return date remains uncertain. The spacecraft’s ongoing problems have prompted NASA to adopt a cautious approach. "We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process," stated Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. He added that decisions are being guided by data related to the helium leaks and thruster performance.

Stich expressed confidence in the Starliner, stating that it is "performing well in orbit while docked to the space station," despite the ongoing issues. However, the spacecraft remains docked at the ISS, with the astronauts’ safe return still in question.

NASA officials have rejected the notion that Williams and Wilmore are "stuck" at the ISS, maintaining that the astronauts are still cleared to undock and return home if a critical issue arises. Nonetheless, the ongoing technical problems and tests cast doubt on whether Starliner can complete its six-hour return trip successfully.

The financial implications are also significant, with Boeing having already spent $1.5 billion in cost overruns beyond the initial $4.5 billion contract with NASA. This contract aims to establish Starliner as NASA's second mode of transportation to the ISS, alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.

The repeated issues with Starliner threaten its future and further damage Boeing’s reputation in the aerospace industry. The company has been under scrutiny for safety concerns since the beginning of the year, following an incident where a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet due to missing bolts. Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, highlighted ongoing production line issues, with several whistleblowers alleging pressure to remain silent about defects.