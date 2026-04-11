‘Navigational nightmare’: US moves to secure Hormuz after Iran’s mine deployment chaos

The United States has launched a critical operation to secure one of the world’s most vital energy corridors, after Iran’s inability to track all the naval mines it deployed turned the Strait of Hormuz into a dangerous maritime chokepoint.

In a post on X (formally twitter), US Central Command confirmed that its forces began “setting conditions” for mine-clearing operations on April 11. The move comes amid mounting concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the narrow waterway that carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Advertisement

Two US Navy guided-missile destroyers — USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) — have already transited the strait and are now operating in the Arabian Gulf as part of a broader mission to neutralise underwater threats.

Race to reopen a critical artery

The operation is not just military — it is economic. The Strait of Hormuz is a linchpin of global energy trade, linking major oil producers in the Middle East to markets across Asia, Europe and beyond. Any prolonged disruption risks triggering volatility in oil prices and supply chains worldwide.

“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon to encourage the free flow of commerce,” said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, signalling urgency in restoring confidence among global shippers.

Advertisement

Additional US assets, including underwater drones, are expected to join the effort in the coming days, indicating a multi-layered approach to detecting and neutralising mines.

‘Haphazard’ deployment backfires

At the heart of the crisis lies a strategic miscalculation by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. During the early phase of the conflict, Iranian forces reportedly deployed mines using small boats and decentralised units — but without precise mapping or coordination.

That approach has now turned into a liability:

Mines were laid without systematic tracking

Some devices have drifted from their original positions

Iran lacks the rapid capability to clear or even locate all mines

US officials say Tehran effectively “lost track” of several explosives scattered across the strait, transforming the area into what one assessment described as a “navigational nightmare.”

Advertisement

The uncertainty has made large-scale commercial transit through the strait extremely risky. Shipping companies, insurers and energy traders are closely monitoring developments, wary of both physical danger and rising costs. The US-led effort to carve out a “safe passage” is therefore seen as a crucial step toward stabilising global energy flows.