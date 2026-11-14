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Vivo X500 series India prices may start at ₹1.69 lakh ahead of November 26 launch

Vivo X500 series India prices may start at ₹1.69 lakh ahead of November 26 launch

The upcoming flagship lineup could enter India’s premium smartphone market at a significantly higher price point, with the top-end model’s box price crossing ₹2 lakh.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 14, 2026 11:30 AM IST
Vivo X500 series India prices may start at ₹1.69 lakh ahead of November 26 launchVivo X500 series box prices surface online ahead of the expected November 26 India launch.

Vivo is preparing to introduce its X500 series in India on November 26, and the first indication of how much the new flagship phones could cost has now surfaced online. The pricing details suggest that the company may be positioning the lineup firmly in the ultra-premium smartphone segment, with even the standard model carrying a box price of nearly Rs 1.7 lakh.

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The information was shared by smartphone tipster Sanju Choudhary on X, who posted what he described as the box maximum retail prices (MRP) of three configurations. While these figures offer an early look at the expected price positioning, buyers should keep in mind that a phone’s box MRP may be higher than the price at which retailers eventually sell it.

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Vivo X500 series box prices surface ahead of launch

According to the post, the Vivo X500 series will include the X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configurations. Their reported box prices are:

  • Vivo X500 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ₹1,69,999
  • Vivo X500 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ₹1,99,999
  • Vivo X500 Pro Max (12GB RAM, 256GB storage): ₹2,14,999

If these figures translate into actual retail pricing, the Pro Max model could become the most expensive phone in the series, with its box MRP crossing the ₹2 lakh mark. The standard X500, meanwhile, could start at ₹1,69,999 for the mentioned configuration.

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What should you know about the reported prices?

One detail in the post is particularly important for prospective buyers. Choudhary noted that the X500 Pro’s box price is the same as the MRP of Vivo’s X300 Ultra. He also clarified that box MRP is generally higher than the actual selling price.

This means the figures should not be treated as confirmed retail prices or the final amount you will pay at launch. Discounts, retailer offers and other pricing adjustments could affect the final purchase price.

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Vivo is expected to launch the X500 series in India on November 26. The post does not provide details about other storage variants, launch offers or confirmed selling prices. You will have to wait for the company to announce the official pricing before making a purchase decision.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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