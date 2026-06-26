Panic mode on, panic mode off: Accidental alarm triggers brief missile warning for Dubai residents

A brief text message from the UAE’s Interior Ministry flashed onto mobile phone screens across Dubai shortly after 5:15 p.m. local time on Friday, warning residents of an incoming missile. Minutes later, a second message arrived, instructing them to "disregard" the alert.

The warning appeared to have been sent in error, marking the first time such an alert was issued during the Iran war and the first since a subsequent ceasefire. The sudden notification startled mobile phone users across the city, though United Arab Emirates authorities did not provide any further explanation regarding what triggered the system.

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During the conflict, Iran repeatedly targeted United States interests and allies in the Middle East. The UAE, alongside several other nations in the region, hosts US military bases.

Shortly after the false alarm, the UAE announced that Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. According to a statement from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of "full commitment" to the interim agreement currently in place between Iran and the United States.

"Serious diplomacy and responsible dialogue are the optimal path for addressing all regional and international crises," the UAE statement said.

The United States and Iran are actively negotiating the terms of the interim peace deal. Current talks cover critical regional security matters, including the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz and the future of Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Under the terms of the interim deal, both sides have a 60-day window to finalize the details.