Republicans find a name to blame for the midterm loss: Trump’s trusted war secretary Pete Hegseth

The campaign against Hegseth comes as Republicans remain reluctant to directly blame Trump for the party’s historic losses, the report stated. Several lawmakers believe the defence secretary oversold the US military’s ability to win the conflict quickly and easily, while continuing to advocate escalation despite little indication that further strikes would force Iran to surrender.

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Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky told CNN he intends to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress reconvenes next week. Multiple Republican sources expect the motion to pass.

The Iran war has become a major political liability, contributing to higher fuel prices and worsening affordability concerns. Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that "the reason we lost is the war", although he did not assign specific responsibility for the decision.

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Trump, however, has continued to back Hegseth and ruled out plans to fire him, saying the defence secretary was "doing a very good job". He also defended the decision to attack Iran, saying he would do it again.

White House officials said Trump personally likes Hegseth and has encouraged him to fight efforts to impeach him or investigate his decisions, as per the report. The president may also want to retain him if the administration pursues further strikes against Iran, particularly as Democratic control of the Senate could complicate the confirmation of a replacement.

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Hegseth, meanwhile, has signalled that he intends to remain in office and is prepared to defend the Pentagon’s decisions in congressional hearings, the report said. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the secretary would not be deterred by investigations and remained committed to leading the department until the end of Trump’s term.

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Republican allies, however, believe Hegseth could eventually become the administration’s fall guy as pressure mounts over the war. Some Trump advisers also expect broader personnel changes following the election defeat.

Massie argued that the losses could not be attributed to a single issue, saying the electoral outcome was avoidable if Republicans had broken away from what he described as the "cultish following" of Trump.