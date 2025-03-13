Russia-Ukraine war: Putin open to ceasefire but wants to discuss 'serious questions' with Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for a ceasefire with Ukraine but raised concerns over its execution, stating he wants to discuss the matter with former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow on March 13, Putin acknowledged the significance of halting hostilities but insisted that any truce must lead to long-term peace and address the root causes of the conflict.

“We agree with proposals to cease hostilities, but on the basis that that cessation would lead to long-term peace and addresses the root causes of the crisis,” Putin said.

However, he pointed out logistical and strategic challenges in implementing such a ceasefire, particularly as Russian forces continue their offensive to push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region.

“But there are nuances,” Putin added. “If we stop hostilities for 30 days, what does that mean? That everyone who is there will go out without a fight?… How will supervision (of the ceasefire) be organized? These are all serious questions.”

Given these complexities, Putin suggested a direct conversation with Trump, saying, “I think we need to talk to our American colleagues... Maybe have a phone call with President Trump and discuss this with him.”

Putin claimed Russian forces were advancing on almost all fronts and that Moscow’s next steps would depend on their success in Kursk.

Trump’s push for peace

Trump, addressing the press at the White House after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, warned Moscow of severe consequences if it rejected the ceasefire deal.

“We could do things very bad for Russia. It would be devastating for Russia. But I don't want to do that because I want to see peace, and we're getting close to maybe getting something done,” Trump said.

He also confirmed that US negotiators were en route to Russia for ceasefire discussions. While he did not specify details, the White House later clarified that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, would be traveling to Moscow later in the week.

Trump’s warning comes shortly after a tense confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House over U.S. policy on the war. Following the dispute, Trump had temporarily halted military aid and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, only reinstating support after Kyiv agreed to the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

Despite the differences in approach, Putin expressed gratitude for Trump’s diplomatic efforts.

“The idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it,” Putin said. “But there are issues that we need to discuss. And I think we need to talk to our American colleagues as well.”

(With inputs from agencies)