Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian Navy, has been confirmed killed in an attack in Russia's Kursk region. The announcement was made by Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of a far eastern Russian region, on Thursday.

Reports from unofficial Russian and Ukrainian military Telegram channels suggested that Gudkov was killed alongside ten other servicemen during a Ukrainian military strike on a command post in Korenevo, Kursk, which shares a border with Ukraine.

Gudkov, who had been involved in military operations against Ukraine since the conflict's escalation in 2022, is one of the highest-ranking Russian officers to be killed in action. Oleg Kozhemyako expressed his condolences, noting that Gudkov was "carrying out his duty as an officer" at the time of his death.

The governor further commented on Gudkov's dedication, stating, "When he became Deputy Chief of the Navy, he did not stop personally visiting the positions of our marines." Gudkov had received accolades for bravery in combat but had also faced accusations from Kyiv of war crimes.

Gudkov had recently led a Marine Brigade of Russia's Pacific Fleet, engaged in fighting in the Kursk region. The area had seen conflict, with parts temporarily seized by Ukrainian forces in an offensive in August 2024 before Russian forces reclaimed them.

His appointment as deputy commander-in-chief of the Navy in March by President Vladimir Putin was noted in the Kremlin's official communications. As of now, neither the Russian Defence Ministry nor Ukrainian authorities have issued immediate comments regarding the attack.