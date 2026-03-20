Setback to US: Sri Lanka refuses permission to land American warplanes at Mattala airport

Sri Lanka has refused permission for the United States to land two of its warplanes at Mattala International Airport in the island’s southeast. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake informed Parliament on Friday that the requests were made in early March but were denied.

Dissanayake said the two US warplanes, coming from Djibouti, sought permission to land on March 4 and March 8. Both requests were rejected as Sri Lanka aims to maintain its neutrality amid regional tensions.

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“We want to maintain our neutrality despite many pressures. We won’t give in. The Middle East war poses challenges, but we will do everything possible to remain neutral,” the president said.

He added, “They wanted to bring in two warplanes armed with eight anti-ship missiles from a base in Djibouti to the Mattala International Airport, and we said no.”

The statement from President Dissanayake came a day after he met with US Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor. The discussions focused on US efforts to protect vital sea lanes, secure ports, strengthen trade and commercial ties, and promote a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

On March 4, the US torpedoed the Iranian frigate Iris Dena off the southern coastal town of Galle, killing 84 sailors while rescuing 32. The ship was returning from Visakhapatnam in India after a naval fleet review exercise.

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Two days later, another Iranian vessel, the Iris Bushehr, requested entry to Colombo port with 219 sailors onboard. Sri Lanka directed the ship to dock at the eastern port of Trincomalee instead, while 204 sailors were accommodated at a naval facility near Colombo.

This move reflects Sri Lanka’s cautious approach amid ongoing regional conflicts, prioritising its neutral stance while managing strategic port access.