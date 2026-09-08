Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
She listens, takes notes and gets paid: How this 67-year-old Colombian woman turned neighbourhood gossip into a business that bought her two houses

She listens, takes notes and gets paid: How this 67-year-old Colombian woman turned neighbourhood gossip into a business that bought her two houses

Miryam recalled that the most expensive piece of gossip she has sold involved a man who was allegedly unfaithful to his wife whenever she travelled.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 3:00 AM IST
She listens, takes notes and gets paid: How this 67-year-old Colombian woman turned neighbourhood gossip into a business that bought her two housesThe business has also brought competition, with Miryam saying some neighbours have tried to copy her model.

A 67-year-old woman in Colombia has turned neighbourhood gossip into an unusual source of income, claiming that her business has earned her enough to buy two houses, according to a report by The Gulf Today.

Miryam, an entrepreneur from Colombia, spoke about her unconventional trade in an interview shared by content creator Lady Daniella. She described herself as a professional chismosa, the Spanish word for a female gossip, and said her knowledge of local secrets has become a profitable business.

Advertisement

Much of her work is based outside her home, where she listens to conversations and gathers information about people in the neighbourhood. She charges between 5,000 and 10,000 Colombian pesos for less sensational information.

"A respected chismosa in the neighbourhood knows everything," she says in Spanish.

Miryam says she takes her work seriously and carries a notebook to record conversations she overhears. According to her, keeping written records helps her remember details and provides evidence for the stories she tells.

"I can be here talking with you, but my little ears are well positioned to listen to what people are saying," she explains.

Don't Miss: India's banking liquidity surplus hits ₹10.5 trillion after record diaspora inflows

During a tour of her home, Miryam showed a bulletin board covered with photographs and other material that she claims backs up her stories. Some of the photographs allegedly show neighbours involved in extramarital affairs.

Advertisement

She also described how some people pay her to keep sensitive information private.

"She gives me money so I won't tell him, and he gives me money so I won't tell his wife and children," she said.

Miryam recalled that the most expensive piece of gossip she has sold involved a man who was allegedly unfaithful to his wife whenever she travelled. She said she charged 700,000 Colombian pesos to keep quiet about the matter.

The business has also brought competition, with Miryam saying some neighbours have tried to copy her model.

She, however, insists that there are boundaries to the information she shares and says she does not make claims without proof.

"I never say anything without evidence," she says, raising the question of whether her role is closer to that of an unofficial neighbourhood reporter.

Advertisement

Her approach has earned her the reputation of being the "Queen of Gossip".

Miryam also showed the interviewer a large piggy bank containing coins and banknotes. She claimed the money represented what she typically earns in a week from selling gossip and said the income had helped her purchase two homes.

Her second house has also become part of the business. She said she meets friends there to play Parcheesi and other board games while exchanging the latest neighbourhood news.

Miryam believes the unusual trade can continue because gossip is a constant feature of community life.

Must Read: Tim Cook won’t be in Apple’s 2026 launch video: John Ternus takes centre stage in new era

"Gossip is my life; it runs through my blood," she says.

Confident that there will always be stories to tell, she adds, "Wherever you go, there's gossip, so it will never end."

She also offered a tongue-in-cheek description of the profession: "In every respectable neighbourhood, there's a gossip, and if you don't know a gossip, then you are the gossip."

The video documenting Miryam's unusual entrepreneurial journey has since attracted significant attention on TikTok.

"Gossip brings in money," Miryam says, proving that where there is a story, there can also be a business.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 3:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more