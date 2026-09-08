She listens, takes notes and gets paid: How this 67-year-old Colombian woman turned neighbourhood gossip into a business that bought her two houses

Much of her work is based outside her home, where she listens to conversations and gathers information about people in the neighbourhood. She charges between 5,000 and 10,000 Colombian pesos for less sensational information.

"A respected chismosa in the neighbourhood knows everything," she says in Spanish.

Miryam says she takes her work seriously and carries a notebook to record conversations she overhears. According to her, keeping written records helps her remember details and provides evidence for the stories she tells.

"I can be here talking with you, but my little ears are well positioned to listen to what people are saying," she explains.

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During a tour of her home, Miryam showed a bulletin board covered with photographs and other material that she claims backs up her stories. Some of the photographs allegedly show neighbours involved in extramarital affairs.

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She also described how some people pay her to keep sensitive information private.

"She gives me money so I won't tell him, and he gives me money so I won't tell his wife and children," she said.

Miryam recalled that the most expensive piece of gossip she has sold involved a man who was allegedly unfaithful to his wife whenever she travelled. She said she charged 700,000 Colombian pesos to keep quiet about the matter.

The business has also brought competition, with Miryam saying some neighbours have tried to copy her model.

She, however, insists that there are boundaries to the information she shares and says she does not make claims without proof.

"I never say anything without evidence," she says, raising the question of whether her role is closer to that of an unofficial neighbourhood reporter.

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Her approach has earned her the reputation of being the "Queen of Gossip".

Miryam also showed the interviewer a large piggy bank containing coins and banknotes. She claimed the money represented what she typically earns in a week from selling gossip and said the income had helped her purchase two homes.

Her second house has also become part of the business. She said she meets friends there to play Parcheesi and other board games while exchanging the latest neighbourhood news.

Miryam believes the unusual trade can continue because gossip is a constant feature of community life.

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"Gossip is my life; it runs through my blood," she says.

Confident that there will always be stories to tell, she adds, "Wherever you go, there's gossip, so it will never end."

She also offered a tongue-in-cheek description of the profession: "In every respectable neighbourhood, there's a gossip, and if you don't know a gossip, then you are the gossip."

The video documenting Miryam's unusual entrepreneurial journey has since attracted significant attention on TikTok.

"Gossip brings in money," Miryam says, proving that where there is a story, there can also be a business.