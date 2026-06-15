'Ships are starting to move...': Trump announces Strait of Hormuz open after US-Iran peace deal 

US President Donald Trump announced on June 15 that commercial vessels and oil tankers have begun moving out of the Strait of Hormuz, marking a major breakthrough following a recent truce pact between Washington and Tehran.

Taking to social media to confirm the clearing of the vital waterway, Trump noted that vessels are now navigating a secure maritime corridor. “Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz. They are going along the Southern 'Highway', which is totally safe, secure, and pristine. There are other areas of travel, also,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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The maritime resumption comes just days ahead of June 19, when both nations are scheduled to formally sign the comprehensive peace treaty.

The Strait of Hormuz, recognized as the world's most critical energy shipping artery, had faced severe trade blockages as heightened geopolitical friction and military standoffs brought traffic to a near standstill. The sudden release of stranded vessels signals a rapid, tangible de-escalation as both sides prepare to finalize the historic diplomatic accord.

The unlocking of the strait, heavily congested with global cargo and oil supplies, serves as the first major logistical outcome of the peace deal aimed at permanently stabilizing international energy routes.