SPIEF 2026 concludes with $84 bn worth of agreements as Russia expands global economic outreach

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026 concluded with agreements worth 6.64 trillion rubles (approximately $84 billion) and participation from representatives of around 100 countries, highlighting Russia's efforts to position itself at the centre of an evolving global economic order.

Speaking after the forum, Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organising Committee, said more than 24,500 participants attended the event and a total of 1,084 agreements were signed.

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“The forum demonstrated that interest in Russia remains strong despite geopolitical tensions. We are also seeing cautious optimism among some Western investors regarding a potential return to the Russian market,” Kobyakov said.

One of the notable developments at this year's forum was the participation of an official US delegation for the first time in a decade. Kobyakov credited US President Donald Trump with helping restore dialogue between Moscow and Washington after what he described as a prolonged diplomatic deadlock.

“We expect our American counterparts to fulfil the agreements already reached,” he said.

The central theme of SPIEF 2026 was “Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future,” which Kobyakov described as Russia's message to the international community.

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According to him, discussions at the forum reflected a broader shift underway in the global economy.

“The global economy is irreversibly moving toward the global majority,” he said, arguing that emerging economies are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping global growth, trade and investment flows.

A major focus of the forum was the theme “The Global Economy Between Confrontation and Cooperation,” which examined the fragmentation of the world economy, the rise of alternative economic centres and the challenges facing existing global institutions.

Kobyakov maintained that Russia remains open to dialogue and international cooperation while preparing for a range of geopolitical and economic scenarios.

“Russia has never closed the door to dialogue, but we are also carefully monitoring global trends and are ready for different developments,” he said.

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The strong turnout and volume of agreements signed suggest that Moscow continues to deepen its engagement with countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, even as geopolitical tensions with the West persist.

The forum concluded with 1,084 agreements worth 6.64 trillion rubles ($84 billion), making it one of the largest editions of SPIEF in recent years and underscoring Russia's strategy of expanding economic partnerships and attracting investment amid changing global economic dynamics.