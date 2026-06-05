‘US trying to put pressure…’: Vladimir Putin says India-Russia relations not impacted by these demands

The US is trying to put pressure on India on some matters and that is detrimental for international relations, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interaction with heads of global news agencies.

"The US is trying to put pressure on India when it comes to cooperation with Russia on some matters. But everyone has understood that putting pressure on Narendra Modi and India that has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations," he said.

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He also said there have been no negative consequences of the pressure that the West has put on India to limit its engagement with Russia and that Moscow continues to develop its ties with New Delhi.

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"India is one of the leading economies of the world that has shown the highest rate of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is the result of the hard work that the government of India has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Putin said.

The Russian President also said that India is a large economy, the largest democracy with one and a half billion people, and it is only natural that it develops its economy in accordance with its interests. "We are glad that India is developing its relations with all countries it thinks important for its national interests," he said, calling India a reliable partner.

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Putin also lauded India’s “impressive rate of economic growth” and said the bilateral trade between both the nations are on track to hit the $100 billion milestone in the coming years.

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