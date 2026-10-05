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Student protests: Up to 500 schools face closures across France as conditions escalate  

Student protests: Up to 500 schools face closures across France as conditions escalate  

At least 170 students and 78 educational personnel have been injured since the initial Parisian demonstrations erupted, according to figures released by Education Minister Édouard Geffray.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Student protests: Up to 500 schools face closures across France as conditions escalate  What started on September 17 as a localised mobilisation at a high school in a Paris suburb swiftly escalated last week into class strikes, blockades, and street demonstrations across the country.  

A Parisian classroom protest over missing teachers and crumbling infrastructure has mushroomed into a nationwide crisis, threatening to shut down up to 500 high schools across France on Monday.

On October 4, Education Minister Édouard Geffray announced that lessons would be "totally or partly suspended" in 400 to 500 high schools as a security precaution, citing a failure to fulfill basic security conditions. The wave of unrest has turned violent in several districts, with 24 schools "burned or ransacked" since the movement began.

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What started on September 17 as a localised mobilisation at a high school in a Paris suburb — driven by excessive school-day hours, chronic teacher absences, and neglected facilities — swiftly escalated last week into class strikes, blockades, and street demonstrations across the country.

The human and physical toll continues to mount. At least 170 students and 78 educational personnel have been injured since the initial Parisian demonstrations erupted, according to figures released by Geffray. The disruption mirrors conditions on Friday, when the Ministry of National Education reported that at least 400 of France’s 3,700 high schools were completely closed, with another 560 facing active protests or blockades.

Law enforcement has responded with a heavy hand. The Interior Ministry confirmed that more than 5,000 people have been arrested over the past week, with minors accounting for 85 percent of those detained.

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The aggressive crackdown has drawn fierce pushback from rights advocates and critics pointing to "disproportionate" police violence. Rights group Amnesty International issued a strong warning, stating that student protestors “must be listened to, not repressed”.

In an effort to stem the unrest, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Sunday that his government is taking further steps to "address the difficulties faced by high school students and educational staff".

Lecornu outlined measures focused on ensuring classes continue, improving facilities, better organizing school days, and making the French university admissions platform more transparent. However, the government is simultaneously taking a hard stance on physical destruction, with Lecornu adding that officials are accelerating the review of a "vandal-pays" bill to ensure that people responsible for damage bear the cost of their actions.

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With protest organizers dismissing the government's response for a lack of “concrete measures,” student groups have issued calls for a return to large-scale, nationwide demonstrations on Tuesday.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 11:41 AM IST
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