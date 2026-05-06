Ted Turner, founder of CNN and pioneer of 24-hour news, dies at 87

Ted Turner, the media mogul who transformed global journalism by launching CNN and pioneering the 24-hour news cycle, has died at the age of 87, according to a statement from Turner Enterprises.

Turner’s bold idea of round-the-clock news fundamentally reshaped how audiences consume information, bringing live, continuous coverage of global events into homes worldwide. What was once seen as a high-risk experiment went on to become the backbone of modern broadcast journalism.

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Built a media empire beyond news

Known for his outspoken personality and unconventional instincts, Turner built a sprawling media empire that went far beyond news. His ventures included cable television’s first superstation, along with entertainment channels dedicated to films and animation. He also expanded into sports, owning major franchises such as the Atlanta Braves.

His insistence on real-time reporting changed journalism forever, allowing viewers to witness events as they unfolded — a model now standard across global media networks.

In 1991, Time magazine named Turner its Man of the Year, crediting him with “influencing the dynamic of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses of history.”

‘The greatest achievement’ of his career

Turner eventually sold his media holdings to Time Warner and stepped away from daily operations. Despite this, he continued to call CNN the “greatest achievement” of his career.

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He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Tributes pour in

Mark Thompson, chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, paid tribute to Turner’s legacy, saying:

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader — intrepid, fearless, and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgment. He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we stand, and we will all take a moment today to recognize him and his impact on our lives and the world.”

Philanthropy and environmental work

Beyond business, Turner was deeply involved in philanthropy and advocacy. He founded the United Nations Foundation and actively campaigned for nuclear disarmament.

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A committed conservationist, he became one of the largest private landowners in the United States and helped reintroduce bison to parts of the American West. He also promoted environmental awareness through popular culture, notably by creating the animated series Captain Planet.

Health struggles and personal life

Just weeks before his 80th birthday in 2018, Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain condition. In early 2025, he was hospitalized with a mild case of pneumonia before recovering at a rehabilitation facility.

Turner was married three times and had five children. His third marriage, to actor Jane Fonda, lasted a decade before ending in 2001.