Three tankers hit in Strait of Hormuz as fresh attacks threaten global oil shipping route: Report

Three commercial tankers were struck by projectiles on Tuesday while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), marking the latest escalation in attacks on vessels navigating one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

The fresh assaults come at a time when global shipping companies and governments were hoping for a return to normal operations following weeks of disruption caused by the conflict between the United States and Iran. The latest incidents have renewed concerns over the safety of maritime traffic through the narrow passage linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

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According to the UKMTO, one of the tankers was struck while sailing near Limah, Oman, on the southern side of the Strait of Hormuz. The projectile hit the port side of the vessel as it attempted to head south toward the Gulf of Oman, triggering a fire onboard.

The British maritime agency said there were no injuries to crew members and no immediate environmental impact from the attack. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Iranian state television reported that the vessel, identified as a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, came under attack after allegedly ignoring warnings. However, Tehran stopped short of officially claiming responsibility for the strike.

Two other commercial tankers were also targeted on Tuesday. One of the vessels was reportedly hit by a drone, while the exact nature of the attack on the third vessel was not immediately disclosed.

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The UKMTO said both ships sustained damage but no crew members were injured. At least one of the tankers continued its voyage after the incident, while the third vessel suffered only minor damage and also remained operational.

The attacks have intensified concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and natural gas trade passes during normal times. Any disruption to shipping through the waterway has the potential to affect global energy supplies and increase transportation costs.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz should use only routes approved by Tehran. It has previously warned that ships using alternative routes closer to the Omani coastline could face security risks.

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Last week, Iran's joint military command reiterated that all oil tankers moving through the strait must follow its designated routes and warned that any interference by U.S. forces would invite a "rapid and decisive reaction."

However, the Joint Maritime Information Center, a multinational body overseen by the U.S. Navy, recently informed commercial shippers that the expanded route near Oman's coast remains open and available for international traffic.

The latest attacks threaten efforts by Washington and Tehran to negotiate measures aimed at restoring normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following months of conflict. Previous attacks on commercial vessels in the waterway have triggered retaliatory military strikes, raising fears of a broader regional escalation.

With commercial vessels once again coming under fire, shipping companies are expected to remain cautious while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as authorities continue investigating the latest attacks and assessing the security situation in one of the world's busiest energy corridors.