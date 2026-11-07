Tough regulations ahead? Democrats set sight on AI tech giants after flipping Congress

Key proposals under development include:

Shielding ratepayers: Measures designed to protect consumers from rising electricity rates and grid-utility costs tied to large-scale data-center operations.

Mandatory safety evaluations: Federal requirements mandating independent, third-party safety audits and testing of advanced AI models prior to public deployment.

Corporate liability & accountability: Clear legal standards establishing when AI developers and companies can be held civilly liable for real-world harm caused by their software.

"Protecting consumers from higher energy costs linked to the rapid expansion of data centres will be among my priorities next year," stated Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), expected majority leader, at a recent Washington event.

Additionally, Representative Lori Trahan (D-MA) plans to introduce legislation standardising model safety evaluations conducted by independent experts, according to her deputy chief of staff, Francis Grubar. Representative Greg Casar (D-TX), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, has called for major tech executives to testify under oath before congressional committees.

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Political headwinds & Market impact

Any incoming legislation faces significant resistance from the executive branch. President Donald Trump has repeatedly opposed mandatory federal constraints on AI. Trump recently reiterated his stance, stating he will work with states that "want to become RICH" by embracing AI technology.

Despite potential executive veto risks, Democratic leadership emphasises that committee oversight will provide a public platform to subpoena tech executives and build momentum for AI regulation.

Uncertainty around regulatory timelines and massive capital expenditures sent tech shares down significantly as markets weighed potential compliance costs and slower product rollout cycles.

The Democrats' midterm victory triggered a major selloff across US technology and artificial intelligence stocks on November 5, wiping out trillions in market value as investors digest the prospect of tighter federal oversight.

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Wall Street reacted sharply to the political shift, fearing that Democratic control of Congress will lead to mandatory AI safety testing, stricter liability standards, and legislative friction around the intensive power and land needs of expanding data centers.

Semiconductor leaders like Nvidia, Broadcom, and Micron — which had been riding a historic rally fueled by massive capital expenditures — bore the brunt of the downturn.