"We're not allowing data centers to go into other countries because China will take all of them, and we're not allowing that to happen," Trump said during the news conference. "If they do that, they can. But we're going to put a tremendous tax on them."

Trump criticised previous administrations for allowing US firms to offshore semiconductor manufacturing and technology development, calling those policies "very destructive to our country."

While he did not outline specific tax rates, enforcement mechanisms, or whether the penalties would apply retroactively to existing overseas cloud facilities, the president acknowledged he had not yet briefed his own officials on the details of the plan.

The announcement arrives amid growing domestic friction over the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers. Massive power and water demands have sparked local pushback across several states, turning data center permitting into a flashpoint during the recent midterm elections.

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Addressing community resistance, Trump urged local governments and residents to embrace the projects and negotiate financial concessions rather than block permits.

"We want them to build it here," Trump said, pointing to states eager for investment. "If they won't go in Texas or they won't go in California, they're going to go in West Virginia. We have a lot of places that want them badly, and they're great places."

He added that municipalities should require developers to fund their own power generation and contribute to local tax bases, arguing the facilities would bring substantial revenue to host towns.

The proposal follows broader administration efforts to tighten controls over global AI infrastructure, including rules issued earlier this week restricting remote foreign access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers.

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Industry analysts note that applying a broad overseas construction tax could complicate global operations for major US cloud providers — such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google — that maintain international data centers to comply with foreign data-sovereignty laws and reduce latency for overseas users.