The accounting scrutiny expands on a civil investigation first reported earlier this week, which is examining whether Nvidia’s investor disclosures — particularly those tied to Asia — were misleading.

Analysts and investors have raised questions over complex financing arrangements across the AI sector, in which Nvidia has backed cloud providers and issued guarantees tied to data-centre projects using its hardware. Critics argue such structures can obscure the quality of reported revenue and true financial exposure.

On Tuesday’s earnings call, interim CEO Colette Kress said the company would become far more selective about AI industry financing deals moving forward. In its third-quarter results — where revenue jumped 103% year-over-year to $115.8 billion — Nvidia also noted that its quarterly 10-Q filing would be delayed into "the coming weeks" amid an ongoing review by an independent board committee.

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Geographic revenue reporting has also drawn renewed attention. Last year, Nvidia shifted its reporting methodology to log sales based on customers’ headquarters rather than billing addresses, a change that removed Singapore from its geographic breakdown after the unit accounted for roughly half its sales in 2025. It remains unclear whether that accounting adjustment is part of the SEC’s examination.

The SEC inquiry compounds mounting pressure on the Santa Clara-based chipmaker. Founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO on November 12 following revelations of a workplace relationship with Alice Huang, the former head of Singapore-based customer Megaspeed.

The US Justice and Commerce departments are separately investigating whether Megaspeed violated US export controls by diverting restricted Nvidia AI chips to China, while three US House committees have scheduled closed-door interviews with Huang and Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter for early December.

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An SEC civil investigation is a fact-finding process and does not establish wrongdoing or guarantee formal enforcement action.

Trump supports Jensen Huang's return

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he “wouldn’t mind” seeing Jensen Huang return as chief executive of Nvidia, weighing in just days after the chipmaker’s founder stepped down amid personal scandal and espionage allegations.

Huang resigned after admitting to cheating on his wife and facing claims of an affair with a Chinese spy. Addressing the fallout, Trump suggested the former Nvidia chief had absorbed the consequences of the controversy.

“I think he learned a big lesson. I guess maybe one lesson is more important than ⁠another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that,” Trump told reporters.

“He could return. There’s a big group of ‌people that would like him to return,” he added.

That push includes several prominent Silicon Valley leaders. Elon Musk, Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, and Y Combinator president Garry Tan have all signed a letter urging Nvidia to reinstate Huang.