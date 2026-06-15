Trump says Hormuz is to be reopened but what about the mines Iran had laid?

US President Donald Trump announced that the US-Iran peace deal is complete and the two sides are set to sign the agreement on Friday. He added that the Strait of Hormuz will also be reopened.

While this is a much-needed positive development after months of war and uncertainty, one problem still persists: the mines Iran had laid in the waterway.

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According to a report in Reuters, this could delay the return of shipping operations in the strait.

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The report quoted maritime security and shipping experts who estimated that mine-clearing operations involving traditional minesweepers and advanced underwater drones may take between 40 and 50 days before shipping companies, insurers, and oil traders are confident enough to resume regular transit through the strait.

If this follows through, then the delay could disrupt the movement of tens of millions of barrels of oil, adding to the Gulf energy exports already constrained.

Although Iran and the United States quietly facilitated limited ship movements through the restricted waterway in recent weeks, industry leaders remain cautious despite Sunday's announcement that the two countries had reached a preliminary agreement to end hostilities and reopen the strait.

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"We still consider it very risky for ships to commence transits at this point," said Jakob Larsen, Chief Safety and Security Officer of BIMCO. He noted that the possibility of naval mines remains an immediate and long-term concern and that verified mine-free shipping corridors must first be established.

The exact number of mines that Iran may have deployed remains unknown. Tehran had repeatedly threatened to use naval mines to assert control over the strategic waterway but never confirmed whether any were actually laid.

The United States has consistently warned of the mine threat and has reported targeting Iranian vessels believed to be involved in mine-laying operations. During a Senate hearing on June 2, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Iran had mined significant portions of the strait, although he provided no further details. Germany's navy later reported, citing US and British intelligence, that mines had been identified at four locations near the strait, though Berlin said it could not independently verify the information.

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MUST READ | US-Iran peace deal: Shipowners, traders cautious about opening of Hormuz; await more details