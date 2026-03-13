Trump says, Mojtaba Khamenei 'damaged but probably alive' after Tehran denies coma reports

The stability of Iran's leadership remains shrouded in uncertainty as conflicting reports emerge regarding the health of the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. US President Donald Trump addressed the issue on Thursday, stating that he believes Khamenei is still alive but may have suffered significant injuries.

Also read: US-Israel-Iran war LIVE Updates

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"Damaged but alive"

Speaking on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio, Trump addressed the mounting speculation following the US-Israel strikes that killed the previous leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28. When asked if the 56-year-old Mojtaba was still alive, Trump offered a cautious assessment.

“I think he probably is,” Trump said. “I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know.”

Despite these remarks, Mojtaba Khamenei has not made a public appearance since the conflict began, a silence that has fueled theories regarding his incapacity.

Reports of catastrophic injuries

While the White House suggests survival, reports from The Sun indicate that the Supreme Leader may be in a coma at Sina University Hospital. As per the report, a section of the historic hospital has been sealed off by massive security. The report also claims that Mojtaba's injuries are life-altering.

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“One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well,” a source told The Sun.

The leader is reportedly under the intensive care of trauma specialist Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi. These injuries are believed to have been sustained during the same "Operation Epic Fury" strikes that killed his father.

A regime in denial?

The Iranian government has moved quickly to project an image of continuity. Iranian state TV recently broadcast a statement attributed to Mojtaba, though read by an anchor, vowing to “avenge the blood of Iranians” and threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials in Tehran have also dismissed the reports of his injury as rumours. Yousef Pezeshkian, son of President Masoud Pezeshkian and a government adviser, also took to Telegram on Wednesday to reassure the public of Khamenei's health.

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“I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound,” Pezeshkian wrote.