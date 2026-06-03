BT Explainer: Why your PF interest has not been credited yet — and when it may come

Millions of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are eagerly waiting for the interest on their provident fund balances for FY2025-26 to be credited to their accounts. Although the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced an 8.25% interest rate for the financial year in March, many members are yet to see the interest reflected in their passbooks, prompting questions about the timeline and whether any loss occurs due to the delay.

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8.25% interest rate

In March 2026, the EPFO's Central Board of Trustees recommended retaining the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for FY2025-26. The Ministry of Labour and Employment stated that the rate would be credited to members' accounts after receiving the necessary government approval and notification.

However, the announcement did not include a specific date for when the interest would actually appear in subscribers' EPF accounts.

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Why has the interest not reflected yet?

The delay is primarily due to the administrative process involved in crediting interest to millions of EPF accounts across the country.

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, EPFO does not immediately credit interest after the end of a financial year because the process requires government notification, reconciliation of accounts, verification of balances, and updating member records.

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As a result, there is often a gap of several weeks or even months between the announcement of the interest rate and the appearance of the interest credit in members' passbooks.

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Interest credit in June or July

Past trends provide some indication of the likely timeline.

In 2025, a large number of EPF subscribers reported seeing the annual interest credited to their accounts during June and July. Experts note that the process has become faster in recent years. Earlier, EPF interest credits often appeared only in September or October.

Based on previous years' timelines, many subscribers may expect the FY2025-26 interest credit to start reflecting in their accounts during June and July 2026, although the exact date will depend on when the government issues the final notification.

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Members can monitor their passbooks for an update stating "Int. Updated up to 31/03/2026", which indicates that the annual interest has been credited.

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Will delayed credit result in loss of interest?

No. EPF members do not lose any interest because of delays in reflecting the credit.

Under Paragraph 60 of the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated on the monthly running balance maintained in the account. Even if the interest entry is posted later, the member remains entitled to the full interest amount applicable for the year.

EPFO calculates interest on eligible balances throughout the financial year and credits the entire amount once the process is completed. The organisation has repeatedly clarified that administrative delays do not reduce members' earnings.

How to check your EPF balance

Subscribers can verify whether interest has been credited through multiple channels:

Through the UMANG App

Download the UMANG app

Register using your mobile number

Select EPFO services

Click "View Passbook"

Enter UAN and OTP

Through the EPFO Member Portal

Visit the EPFO Member Passbook portal

Log in using UAN and password

View passbook, contributions and interest details

Through Missed Call Service

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Give a missed call to 9966044425 from the mobile number linked to your UAN.

Through SMS

Send EPFOHO UAN ENG to 7738299899 to receive account details via SMS.

For now, EPF subscribers waiting for the FY2025-26 interest credit can take comfort from the fact that while the reflection may take time, their interest continues to accrue and will be credited in full once the process is completed.

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