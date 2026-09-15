Trump undermining rule of law? Key indicators of democracy at lowest levels in the US in 50 years

The annual Global State of Democracy report, covering 174 countries and tracking democratic performance since 1975, noted that the deterioration in the US was particularly pronounced. It added that this decline was part of a broader global trend.

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Judicial independence, credible elections, freedom of expression, press freedom and access to justice were all at their lowest levels globally in at least 30 years. The report stated that in 2025, challenges to democracy and its erosion were exemplified and compounded by political developments in the United States.

According to the report, Trump rapidly accumulated power in the executive branch and used it to pursue personal goals and retaliate against perceived enemies. These developments had far-reaching consequences, undermining the rule of law in the US and internationally, while testing longstanding alliances and multilateral cooperation.

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International IDEA added the US to its list of "backsliding" democracies in 2021, citing a visible deterioration that began in 2019.

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The report found that 2025 marked the 11th consecutive year in which more countries declined democratically than improved, the longest continuous downturn since International IDEA began keeping records.

Rule of law was the weakest area of democracy globally in 2025, with 71 countries, or 41% of those assessed, classified as low-performing. This area also deteriorated rapidly, with 29 countries registering downturns.

International IDEA Secretary General Kevin Casas-Zamora warned that democratic deterioration was linked to rising conflict. The Uppsala Conflict Data Program recorded the most violent conflicts in 2025, including the highest number of interstate conflicts since 1946.

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Casas-Zamora said developments in the US were influencing other countries, including through growing election denialism. However, he added that democratic decline was neither inevitable nor permanent and could be reversed.

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The report also highlighted positive developments in Australia, Syria, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. It warned that civic space globally was narrowing and that civil society and peaceful civic engagement were under pressure.

