BSE, Paytm, NSDL: Stocks to trader — Check key levels, targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices managed to post strong gains on Wednesday on the back of easing tensions between the US and Iran, resulting in fall in crude oil prices. Besides this, upbeat Q4 earnings also supported the sentiments. The BSE Sensex surged 940.73 points, or 1.22 per cent, to close at 77,958.52, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 298.15 points, or 1.24 per cent, to end at 24,330.95 for the day.

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Select stocks financial including National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and BSE are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



One97 Communications | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,150 | Support: Rs 1,050

Paytm continues to consolidate within the Rs 1,150-1,050 range for the last seven days. This range-bound action is expected to persist until a decisive closure occurs outside this band. The indicators reflect a lack of directional momentum with the daily stochastic showing a bearish crossover while the daily MACD remains in positive territory. A decisive break above Rs 1,150 is needed to spark fresh upward momentum. Conversely, a break below the key support at Rs 1,050 could initiate a downtrend.



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BSE | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 4,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,400

BSE Ltd has decisively broken out above its consolidation band of Rs 3,570–3,600, converting this resistance zone into a strong support area while continuing to trade above all key moving averages. The overall technical setup suggests continuation into new highs, with the next upside target placed around Rs 4,000. A prudent approach would be to look for buying opportunities on dips toward the Rs 3,570–3,600 zone, placing a stop loss below Rs 3,400 to preserve an attractive risk-reward setup as the uptrend remains intact.



National Securities Depository | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 900 | Support: Rs 840

NSDL continues to reflect a dominant bearish trend, characterized by a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, indicating sustained selling pressure. While a short-term support zone may develop around Rs 840 to Rs 850, which aligns with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the recent pullback rally, the absence of a meaningful recovery from this level could open the door for renewed downside. The overall outlook remains cautious unless the stock manages to move decisively above the strong resistance zone of Rs 900 to Rs 920 as only a breakout beyond this range would signal a potential shift in the prevailing trend.