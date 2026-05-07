Iran says it’s prepared to offer maritime, technical, medical aid to ships in Hormuz; reviews US proposal

Iran's Ports and Maritime Organisation said on Thursday that it is fully prepared to offer maritime, technical and medical support services to commercial vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause to Project Freedom. The Iranian maritime authority said the move was aimed at ensuring maritime safety, improving vessel seaworthiness and safeguarding crew welfare.

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The announcement came as Iran said it was reviewing a US peace proposal that could formally end the war while leaving unresolved the key US demands that Tehran suspend its nuclear programme and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as per a report in Reuters. An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, cited by ISNA, said Tehran would convey its response, while Trump said he believed Iran wanted an agreement.

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According to a statement carried by Iran's state-run IRNA, the Ports and Maritime Organisation said its message was being formally transmitted through maritime communication channels of Iranian ports and was intended for all vessels navigating the region, particularly those operating near Iranian territorial waters and anchorages. The organisation said ships may access a range of services, including provisions, fuel supply, medical assistance, health services and authorised repair-related materials if required.

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Emphasising its regulatory and sovereign responsibilities, the organisation said the initiative reflected Iran's commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable maritime traffic in one of the world's most strategically important waterways. The announcement added that the message would be broadcast three times daily for three consecutive days through maritime communication networks and VHF systems in the region. It also instructed ship masters and owners to contact Vessel Traffic Service centres at the nearest Iranian ports, or through local representatives on VHF channel 16, to request services and communicate operational needs.

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The Iranian announcement followed Trump's statement on Tuesday that Project Freedom, which he described as an initiative aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, would be paused for a short period while the naval blockade of Iran's ports remained in place. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision had been taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.