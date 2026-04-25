Trump’s approval rating hits record lows: What voters are praising and blaming him for

US President Donald Trump is facing renewed scrutiny over his approval ratings, with recent polling trends suggesting a complex mix of support, erosion, and deep polarisation among American voters. While Trump continues to command a loyal base, emerging data indicates that key segments of the electorate are expressing dissatisfaction — particularly around economic concerns, governance style, and ongoing legal battles.

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Trump’s approval rating remains sharply divided along partisan lines. Republican voters largely continue to back him, viewing his leadership as decisive and aligned with their priorities. However, among independents and moderate voters, approval appears more volatile, with fluctuations tied closely to economic indicators and political developments.

Analysts note that Trump’s approval ceiling remains constrained by high disapproval among Democrats and a segment of suburban voters — groups that have consistently opposed him since his first term.

Economic anxiety: A central factor

One of the most significant drivers of voter sentiment is the state of the economy. Inflation, cost-of-living pressures, and concerns over job stability are frequently cited in surveys as key issues shaping opinions.

Even though economic performance is influenced by multiple factors beyond any single leader, voters often attribute responsibility to prominent political figures like Trump. Rising prices, particularly in essentials such as food, housing, and fuel, have become focal points of criticism.

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Legal troubles & political fallout

Trump’s ongoing legal challenges continue to weigh on public perception. Multiple cases and investigations have kept him in the headlines, reinforcing concerns among undecided voters about stability and governance.

While his supporters often frame these legal battles as politically motivated, critics argue they raise serious questions about accountability and leadership suitability.

Governance style & rhetoric

Trump’s communication style — marked by combative rhetoric and frequent attacks on political opponents — remains a double-edged sword. For supporters, it signals authenticity and strength; for detractors, it contributes to political polarization and institutional strain.

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This divide is particularly evident among younger voters and suburban demographics, where tone and leadership approach are increasingly influential.

Foreign policy & Global perception

Voters are also factoring in perceptions of America’s global standing. Trump’s “America First” approach continues to resonate with some, but others express concern about strained alliances and diplomatic unpredictability.

Issues such as relations with NATO allies, trade tensions, and geopolitical conflicts are often cited in shaping broader approval trends.

Trump’s approval rating has slipped into the mid-30s in most major polls, driven largely by inflation, fuel prices, and the Iran conflict. With voter frustration rising, the 2026 midterms are shaping up as a high-stakes judgment on both his leadership and economic record.