US-Iran peace talks breakthrough near? Qatar joins negotiations, Asim Munir leaves for Tehran

The United States and Iran appear to be inching closer to a possible breakthrough in ongoing peace negotiations, though major sticking points remain over Tehran’s nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomatic activity has intensified sharply in recent days, with Qatar dispatching a team of mediators to Tehran as negotiations surrounding the strategically vital waterway reportedly enter a decisive phase. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged that “progress” has been made in the talks, while cautioning that negotiators are “not there yet.”

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Qatar enters high-stakes mediation effort

Until now, Oman and Pakistan had largely handled backchannel diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. Qatar’s direct involvement is being viewed as a significant development, given Doha’s long-standing reputation as one of the Middle East’s most effective mediators.

According to reports, negotiators are attempting to secure a memorandum of understanding that could reopen and stabilise maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for phased US sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian assets abroad. The proposed agreement would then open a 30-day negotiation window focused on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The framework could temporarily defer one of Washington’s most contentious demands — that Tehran surrender or transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium — while prioritising an immediate reduction in regional tensions.

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Strait Of Hormuz emerges as main flashpoint

At the centre of the dispute is Iran’s proposal to establish a Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), an entity Tehran says would regulate shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Under the proposed system, Iran would impose tolls on commercial vessels and direct maritime traffic through designated waterways. The United States has firmly rejected the proposal, insisting that international shipping routes cannot be subjected to unilateral Iranian control.

Rubio has publicly warned that “no country in the world should accept Tehran’s tolling system”, while also signalling that Washington is exploring contingency options if diplomacy fails.

The issue has alarmed Gulf nations, many of which rely heavily on the strait for energy exports. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have jointly written to the International Maritime Authority, urging merchant vessels not to engage with the PGSA framework.

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Oman did not sign the letter, though reports suggest Muscat also remains wary of Tehran’s proposal. Under some emerging plans, Oman could potentially oversee the southern side of the strait.

Pakistan pushes diplomatic outreach

Pakistan has also intensified mediation efforts. Interior Minister Mohsen Naqvi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for the second time in two days on May 22, highlighting Islamabad’s growing role in negotiations.

Pakistan is reportedly floating proposals involving some form of joint oversight mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz under United Nations auspices, though no formal agreement has emerged so far.

Iran, meanwhile, has stressed that its immediate focus is securing a permanent cessation of hostilities rather than reopening full-scale nuclear negotiations. Tehran is seeking phased sanctions relief, compensation for war-related damages, the release of frozen assets, and guarantees against future military action.