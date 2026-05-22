RBI transfers record ₹2.87 lakh cr surplus to government, but falls short of budget target

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday approved a record surplus transfer of ₹2.87 lakh crore to the central government for FY27, providing a significant fiscal boost amid global uncertainties and rising crude oil prices. However, the payout still falls below the government’s ₹3.16 lakh crore estimate for total dividend receipts and surplus transfers outlined in the Union Budget.

Advertisement

The surplus transfer, often referred to as the RBI’s dividend to the government, comes after the central bank reported strong financial performance and substantial balance sheet expansion during FY26. The transfer exceeds last year’s ₹2.69 lakh crore payout, which had itself marked a record at the time.

The RBI said its balance sheet expanded 20.61% year-on-year to ₹91.97 lakh crore as of March 31, 2026. Gross income rose 26.42%, while expenditure before risk provisions increased 27.60% during the fiscal year.

The Central Board also approved transferring ₹1.09 lakh crore to the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) for FY26, significantly higher than ₹44,861 crore in the previous year. The CRB was maintained at 6.5% of the balance sheet size, reflecting the central bank’s emphasis on preserving adequate financial resilience.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 'Unchecked FX depreciation...': What Radhika Rao says on rupee, RBI intervention

Economists had projected the RBI surplus transfer in a range of ₹2.7 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore before the announcement. While the payout offers additional support to government finances, analysts believe it may not be sufficient to fully offset fiscal pressures.

According to economists cited by Reuters, the transfer may not be enough to ensure India meets its fiscal deficit target of 4.3%, particularly at a time when escalating geopolitical tensions involving Iran have pushed up global energy prices.

Foreign exchange gains and gold rally boosted earnings

The record surplus was supported by strong gains from foreign exchange operations and investment income. RBI earns revenue through domestic investments, foreign exchange reserves, and fees associated with currency issuance.

Advertisement

Analysts noted that a nearly 10% decline in the US dollar and a sharp 60% rise in gold prices during FY26 substantially boosted the central bank’s accounting gains.

MUST READ: Rupee under pressure? Why this could be the time to buy Rupee assets

The RBI’s balance sheet expansion also played a key role. Economists estimate the central bank purchased around ₹9 lakh crore worth of bonds during FY26 to inject liquidity into the banking system, contributing to growth in its asset base.

Market participants note that while the RBI payout provides an important cushion to government finances, the central bank continues to balance fiscal support with maintaining sufficient internal risk buffers and long-term financial stability.