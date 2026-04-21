US-Iran talks: Will Washington extend the two-week ceasefire?

US-Iran talks: The United States and Iran are set to engage in peace talks in Islamabad this week as the two-week ceasefire nears its end. With the uncertainty looming over the talks, the one question everyone has is: Will Washington extend the two-week ceasefire that’s ending on April 22?

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According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, it is unlikely. A White House official said that Trump is unlikely to extend the deadline beyond Wednesday.

Confusion persists over Iran's participation, with state media hinting at a possible withdrawal due to Washington's "excessive demands". Iran's chief negotiator stated that they would not negotiate "under the shadow of threats". Also Tehran has not publicly confirmed its participation, but regional mediators have been informed that an Iranian delegation will attend the negotiations on Tuesday.

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The situation is further complicated by the recent seizure of an Iranian-flagged container ship in the Gulf of Oman by US forces. This was followed by attacks by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on two commercial vessels.

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While the US is preparing for the second round of talks, Trump's stance remains firm. He has warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in strikes on Iran's infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.

The diplomatic efforts in Islamabad are being led by JD Vance, accompanied by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The negotiations have reportedly been given last-minute approval by Iran's supreme leader.

On the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, President Trump has made clear that it will remain closed until a deal is reached, said the report.