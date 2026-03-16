US Israel Iran war: Dubai airport temporarily suspends flight ops; Emirates, IndiGo put Dubai flights on hold

Following a drone-led strike that sparked a blaze on the grounds, flight operations at Dubai International Airport have been put on hold. The Dubai Media Office reported the disruption, while local civil aviation officials clarified that the grounding of aircraft is a "precautionary measure" to ensure safety.

“Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the Dubai Media Office posted on X.

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Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

A drone-related incident sparked a fire near Dubai International Airport, authorities said. Later, the civil defence teams successfully contained a fire that erupted after an impact on one of the fuel tanks in the airport's vicinity.

Meanwhile, the largest airline in the Middle East, Emirates, said that it has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai. It urged passengers not to head to the airport, while adding that updates on the situation will be shared as and when they come.

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All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended.



Please do not go to the airport.



Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.



The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority… pic.twitter.com/m5eIloT2wk — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 16, 2026

Previously, the Indian budget carrier IndiGo announced on Sunday that its flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted due to the ongoing conflict. "As a result, some flights scheduled to operate between 15-17 March have been affected," the airline said in a post on X.

It urged customers to check their flight status at the official IndiGo website before leaving for the airport. Customers are also advised to contact the airline's customer contact centre for further assistance.

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Apart from this, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have cancelled all flights to and from Dubai for the day. The airline offered passengers the option to rebook to a future travel date at no additional cost or to cancel and receive a full refund.

The airline's ad-hoc flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khamiah and Sharjah would continue as announcement. "Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity," the airline said in a social media post.