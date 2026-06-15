US-Iran peace deal: Pakistan to host signing ceremony in Switzerland on June 19

US-Iran peace deal: Pakistan will host the signing ceremony of the peace agreement between the United States and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the National Assembly on Monday. His statement followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that Washington and Tehran had finalised a deal to end their 107-day conflict, which had caused a global energy crisis.

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Shehbaz described the agreement as a diplomatic success and a historic milestone, calling it a new dawn. He said the US and Iran had announced an immediate and permanent end to military action, including in Lebanon, after more than three months of efforts.

The Prime Minister praised the patience and sense shown by the leadership of both countries during difficult negotiations. He said the world had come to witness this significant day.

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Pakistan emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations. Sharif praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for his active role in quelling the war and establishing peace. He also thanked political leaders, including former premier Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other party heads for supporting the peace effort.

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According to statements from the US, Iran, and Pakistan, the preliminary deal begins with an immediate and permanent end to all military operations. Iran and the US said the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and the US blockade on Iranian ports would be lifted as soon as the memorandum is signed. Negotiations on more difficult issues, including Iran's nuclear programme and US sanctions, will continue over the next 60 days.

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On the Strait of Hormuz and the blockade, Trump said the strait would reopen on Friday and that he had ordered the lifting of the blockade on Iranian ports. An Iranian official said the strait would reopen to all commercial vessels once the memorandum was signed. Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported that marine traffic through the strait would be regulated by Iran in coordination with Oman.

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Regarding Iran's nuclear programme, both sides said Iran has agreed not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons, a promise Tehran has made for decades. A senior Iranian official said Iran would freeze its nuclear activity and refrain from further uranium enrichment or expanding nuclear facilities pending a final agreement.

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On sanctions and financial matters, the Iranian official said the US agreed not to impose new sanctions until a final deal was reached. The US would waive oil sanctions for a specified period, and after a final agreement, all US and UN sanctions would be lifted according to an agreed timetable. The US also agreed to release 25 billion dollars of Iran's frozen assets through various means. Washington and its regional allies would prepare a reconstruction and development plan for Iran to be negotiated within 60 days. Trump, however, said Iran would not be provided with cash, though sanctions could be lifted.

On Lebanon, Sharif said the end to military operations would include Lebanon. Iran's Supreme National Security Council said military operations would stop permanently, including in Lebanon.