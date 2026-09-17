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'Very serious tariffs...': Donald Trump warns EU, Canada on 'laughable' alliance proposal

'Very serious tariffs...': Donald Trump warns EU, Canada on 'laughable' alliance proposal

"If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe," Trump declared, adding that the US could apply "very serious tariffs or stop trading with Europe" altogether. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 8:57 AM IST
'Very serious tariffs...': Donald Trump warns EU, Canada on 'laughable' alliance proposalWhile the 27-member EU maintains economic integration arrangements with non-members like Norway and Switzerland, it has never created a formal "associate member" tier.

US President Donald Trump delivered an uncompromising warning to Brussels on Wednesday, threatening to slap "very serious tariffs" on the European Union — or cut off trade altogether — after the bloc extended a historic offer to make Canada its first-ever "associate member."

Reacting swiftly to the announcement, Trump dismissed the initiative out of hand as "laughable" and framed the proposal as an aggressive diplomatic maneuver aimed at Washington. "If it's a good intention, that's fine. If it's a bad intention, we'll put very heavy tariffs on Europe," Trump told reporters, signaling a fresh trade showdown across the Atlantic.

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Trump's sharp reaction comes as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney actively seeks to diversify Ottawa's trade and defense alliances away from the US following repeated tariff hikes and aggressive rhetoric from the White House.

The immediate catalyst for Trump's tariff threat was a proposal delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called for a deep strategic integration between Brussels and Ottawa.

"We will work on intelligent manufacturing. We will create a tech alliance. We will integrate defence industrial bases. We will make the Arctic a flagship joint project," von der Leyen declared ahead of Carney’s address to the European Parliament, describing the move as a broad "alliance for the future." She added: "This is a partnership not against anyone else, but for our common strength."

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Despite Washington’s hostile posture, Canada moved forward with deepening its European military footprint. Carney's office confirmed on September 16 that Canada has formally applied to join the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) — a 10-nation North Atlantic NATO rapid-response partnership that includes Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Carney signaled the shift during a bilateral meeting in the UK with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The two leaders, who met at Everton Football Club's grounds before watching a match against Wolves, discussed expanding defense cooperation and managing artificial intelligence challenges. Downing Street emphasised that both prime ministers stressed the vital need to forge close security and economic bonds with European partners.

While the 27-member EU maintains economic integration arrangements with non-members like Norway and Switzerland, it has never created a formal "associate member" tier. How the status will function alongside the EU single market remains to be seen, but Trump’s reaction makes clear that Washington views the emerging pact as a direct threat to American trade interests.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 8:56 AM IST
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