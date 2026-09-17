Trump's sharp reaction comes as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney actively seeks to diversify Ottawa's trade and defense alliances away from the US following repeated tariff hikes and aggressive rhetoric from the White House.

The immediate catalyst for Trump's tariff threat was a proposal delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called for a deep strategic integration between Brussels and Ottawa.

"We will work on intelligent manufacturing. We will create a tech alliance. We will integrate defence industrial bases. We will make the Arctic a flagship joint project," von der Leyen declared ahead of Carney’s address to the European Parliament, describing the move as a broad "alliance for the future." She added: "This is a partnership not against anyone else, but for our common strength."

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Despite Washington’s hostile posture, Canada moved forward with deepening its European military footprint. Carney's office confirmed on September 16 that Canada has formally applied to join the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) — a 10-nation North Atlantic NATO rapid-response partnership that includes Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

Carney signaled the shift during a bilateral meeting in the UK with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. The two leaders, who met at Everton Football Club's grounds before watching a match against Wolves, discussed expanding defense cooperation and managing artificial intelligence challenges. Downing Street emphasised that both prime ministers stressed the vital need to forge close security and economic bonds with European partners.

While the 27-member EU maintains economic integration arrangements with non-members like Norway and Switzerland, it has never created a formal "associate member" tier. How the status will function alongside the EU single market remains to be seen, but Trump’s reaction makes clear that Washington views the emerging pact as a direct threat to American trade interests.