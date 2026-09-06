Which countries could survive an apocalypse? Scientists point to these 7 nations. Where is India?

The seven countries are New Zealand, Australia, Iceland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands. However, they do not represent a single universal survival ranking; the studies assessed different disaster scenarios.

New Zealand: The strongest all-round candidate

New Zealand stands out for its combination of geographic isolation, agricultural capacity and renewable energy.

Its hydroelectric and geothermal resources could help sustain electricity supplies, while its agricultural land provides a significant food-production buffer. Its South Pacific location could also reduce exposure to disruptions spreading across densely interconnected continents.

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But isolation does not mean complete self-sufficiency. New Zealand still relies on imported fuel, machinery, fertilisers and other industrial inputs, leaving its food system vulnerable if international supply chains collapse.

Australia: Built for the harshest scenario

Australia becomes particularly prominent in the nuclear-winter scenario. Researchers modelled atmospheric soot levels of 5, 27 and 150 teragrams. Under the most severe 150-teragram scenario, Australia emerged as the strongest performer, helped by its enormous agricultural capacity, food reserves, infrastructure and geographic isolation.

The modelling estimated potential food production at 16,069 kilocalories per person per day, well above the study's benchmark of 2,200 calories.

Yet Australia also depends on imported fuel, fertilisers, machinery and other inputs and faces significant climate-related risks.

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Iceland: Geothermal power & fisheries

Iceland's biggest advantage is energy independence. Its abundant geothermal and hydropower resources provide reliable domestic electricity, while fisheries and geothermal-powered greenhouse agriculture add to its food-security options. Its small population also reduces pressure on local resources.

United Kingdom: Farmland & water

The UK benefits from a temperate climate, substantial farmland and abundant rainfall. These could help sustain food production during prolonged disruption. Its vulnerabilities include a large population and dependence on complex energy, manufacturing and international supply networks.

Ireland: Fertile and relatively less crowded

Ireland's fertile land, plentiful rainfall and temperate climate make it another potential refuge. Its wind-energy potential could provide an additional advantage if fossil-fuel supplies become unreliable. However, its domestic energy and industrial capacity would still face challenges in a prolonged global breakdown.

Vanuatu: A surprising contender

Vanuatu appears in the nuclear-winter research rather than the broader 2021 assessment. The study of 38 island nations found that Vanuatu could maintain food production above the 2,200-calorie-per-person-per-day threshold even under the most severe sunlight-reduction scenario. Its case highlights how relatively simple agricultural systems could become an advantage if highly complex global supply chains fail.

Solomon Islands: No heavy industrial dependence

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The Solomon Islands also performed strongly in the nuclear-winter modelling. Its agricultural systems and geographic isolation could help maintain basic food supplies even when international trade is severely disrupted. Like Vanuatu, however, it lacks the industrial infrastructure and energy reserves of countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

No country is truly self-sufficient

The research does not predict which nations would literally survive an “end of the world”. Instead, it examines how countries might cope with extreme disruption.

Even the strongest candidates have vulnerabilities. Australia and New Zealand, for example, depend on global supply chains for fuel, fertilisers, machinery and other essentials. Under an extreme nuclear-winter scenario, New Zealand's agricultural output could fall sharply, even if it remained above the study's basic food threshold.

Countries with productive farmland, reliable domestic energy, manageable populations, stable institutions and geographic isolation may have more options when international supply chains break down.