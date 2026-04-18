Why is there chaos in the Hormuz despite Trump’s claim of peace deal with Iran? 

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz spiraled into dangerous territory on April 18 as competing US and Iranian blockades triggered fresh confrontation, including gunfire at a passing tanker and disruptions to global shipping. The day also saw claims and counter claims from both the sides, which failed to ease tensions across the globe.

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The rapidly evolving standoff has deepened uncertainty over one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, raising fears of a prolonged energy shock and the risk of direct conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Firing on Indian ships raises alarm

In a significant escalation, two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard reportedly opened fire on an Indian tanker attempting to transit the strait, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The vessel, located about 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman at the time, was not hit, and all crew members were reported safe.

However, the incident rattled maritime traffic. Two Indian vessels — including a supertanker carrying roughly 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil — were forced to reverse course following reports of the shooting.

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Indian authorities confirmed no injuries or damage, while the Directorate General of Shipping initiated safety measures for Indian-flagged ships operating in the region.

Government sources indicated that ensuring the safety of seafarers remains a top priority, and India’s foreign ministry is likely to call in the Iranian ambassador over the incident.

Sea of ships turn back at strait today — shock clip https://t.co/Ke9LC0WQQ7 pic.twitter.com/vzLaVY4ULZ — RT (@RT_com) April 18, 2026

The UKMTO has issued two fresh alerts highlighting attacks and suspicious activity near the Strait of Hormuz.

In one incident, UKMTO reported that a container ship was struck by an unidentified projectile around 25 nautical miles northeast of Oman. While several containers sustained damage, authorities said there were no reports of fire or environmental harm.

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In a separate alert, the agency flagged suspicious activity roughly 3 nautical miles east of Oman after the captain of a cruise ship observed a splash close to the vessel, raising concerns about a possible near-miss.

Iran reasserts control over Hormuz

Iran signaled a hardening stance by reimposing restrictions on transit through the strait. Its joint military command declared that control over the waterway had “returned to its previous state” under strict armed forces supervision.

Tehran warned it would continue to block passage as long as the United States maintains its naval blockade of Iranian ports — a move that has effectively created a dual chokehold on maritime traffic.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei struck a defiant tone, asserting that Iran’s navy stands ready to deliver “new bitter defeats” to its adversaries. He also referenced recent military actions across the region, underscoring Tehran’s willingness to escalate.

US blockade tightens grip

The United States, under President Donald Trump, has pressed ahead with its blockade strategy, aimed at forcing Iran to reopen the strait fully. The US Central Command reported that 23 ships have already been turned away since enforcement began on April 13.

American forces continue to monitor and restrict vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, maintaining pressure despite rising tensions and growing economic fallout.

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Littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) patrols the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade. Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around. American forces are enforcing a maritime blockade against ships entering or… pic.twitter.com/PMIBOoeJXS — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 18, 2026

Diplomatic path remains uncertain

Even as the situation deteriorates on the ground, diplomatic efforts appear stalled. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed prospects of immediate talks, accusing Washington of maintaining “maximalist” demands.

The absence of dialogue has heightened concerns that miscalculations at sea could spiral into a broader conflict.

Saeed Khatibzadeh rejected assertions made by US President Donald Trump regarding Iran’s uranium stockpile, while cautioning that such rhetoric could further complicate already fragile prospects for future negotiations between the two countries.

A day earlier, Trump claimed the United States would enter Iran to “retrieve all the nuclear material,” referring to an estimated 970 pounds (440 kg) of enriched uranium believed to be buried beneath nuclear facilities damaged in US strikes last year.

Oil markets react to mounting risk

The crisis has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets. Brent crude prices surged past the $90 mark on April 17, reflecting fears of supply disruptions from the Gulf — through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

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With both sides unwilling to back down, analysts warn that continued instability in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger sustained volatility in oil prices and strain economies worldwide.