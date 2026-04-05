‘Would risk a lot of lives...’: Ex-US pilot flags hidden Iran threat on Strait of Hormuz reopening

As tensions escalate around the Strait of Hormuz, former US fighter pilot Ryan Bodenheimer has cautioned that reopening the critical oil route is far more complex than it appears.

Drawing from operational experience, Bodenheimer said the United States likely has the capability to restore shipping through the strait, but doing so safely is a far more difficult challenge.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He outlined how Iran’s evolving tactics complicate any swift military response, pointing to a mix of conventional and asymmetric threats deployed in the region.

Also read: War playbook: Former F-15E pilot reveals hidden tactics by Iran

“So that's why we see the A-10 up ahead… down right there in the thick of it strafing those fast attack boats in the straits of Hormuz,” he told ANI, explaining the kind of close-range engagements required.

According to him, Iran’s playbook goes beyond just small boats. The threat matrix includes drones, anti-ship ballistic missiles, and increasingly, unmanned underwater vehicles capable of targeting commercial shipping.

“And then they have underwater unmanned vehicles… that’s another problem to solve,” he noted, underlining how newer technologies are expanding the battlefield into the sea itself.

Advertisement

Bodenheimer stressed that while the US could act quickly, it is likely choosing a more deliberate approach to reduce risks to personnel.

“I’m fairly confident that the US could open up the strait within a couple days… but that would risk likely a lot of lives,” he told ANI, framing the situation as a calculated trade-off between speed and safety.

Instead, he believes Washington is opting to “prepare the battlefield” — systematically degrading Iran’s capabilities before attempting full restoration of maritime flow.

No appetite for ground invasion

On the question of a broader military escalation, Bodenheimer was clear: a full-scale US invasion of Iran would be a mistake.

Reflecting on past conflicts, he pointed to lessons from prolonged engagements in Afghanistan and Iraq, arguing that large occupations are costly, complex, and often ineffective.

Advertisement

“I really hope that there isn’t a big ground invasion… I just don’t think it’s a good plan,” he said.

Instead, he advocated for a more targeted, technology-driven approach — one that relies on precision rather than scale.

His preferred strategy includes special forces operations, airpower, and backing internal opposition to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, rather than committing massive troop deployments. “My vote is go high-tech… which is different than lower tech, which is boots on the ground,” he said.

Bodenheimer also suggested focusing on strategic objectives — such as securing the Strait of Hormuz or key cities — instead of attempting to control the entire country.