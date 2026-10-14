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'You are a terrorist. You have killed people': Muhammad Yunus confronted by Bangladeshi expatriates at JFK airport

'You are a terrorist. You have killed people': Muhammad Yunus confronted by Bangladeshi expatriates at JFK airport

The confrontation took place after Yunus arrived at Terminal 8 on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 1:36 PM IST
'You are a terrorist. You have killed people': Muhammad Yunus confronted by Bangladeshi expatriates at JFK airportA video circulating on social media showed people shouting at Yunus as he was being taken out of the airport in a wheelchair.

A group of Bangladeshi expatriates confronted former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport on Monday, shouting accusations of killings and calling him a “terrorist” as he was being escorted out of the terminal, India Today reported.

Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Information and Communications Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman said on Tuesday that Dhaka would take legal action against the people who confronted Yunus.

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The confrontation took place after Yunus arrived at Terminal 8 on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha. A video circulating on social media showed people shouting at Yunus as he was being taken out of the airport in a wheelchair. Some also asked him to “go back”.

“You are a terrorist. You have killed people in Bangladesh. Why have you come here? Tell us, why have you come?” a man was heard shouting in the video.

Security personnel later escorted Yunus away. Dhaka-based Daily Sun reported, citing people present at the airport, that Yunus and his aide Lamia Morshed quickly moved back inside the airport during the confrontation.

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As per the report, the identities of the expatriates involved have not been confirmed. One media outlet described the hecklers as supporters of the Awami League, the party of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

There was no immediate comment from Yunus or his representatives on the incident or the allegations.

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Why were expatriates angry with Yunus?

The confrontation came amid criticism of Yunus over allegations of killings, political violence and a breakdown in law and order during his tenure.

In the video, a man is heard telling Yunus, “You are a terrorist. You killed thousands of people.” His interim administration faced criticism over its handling of violence and unrest following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

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Political opponents blamed the government for failing to contain attacks and maintain law and order. The Awami League also alleged that its members and affiliates were targeted in violent incidents.

Human rights concerns during the interim period included reported attacks on Hindu communities and places of worship, allegations of arbitrary arrests and custodial deaths, and questions about the treatment of political supporters.

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In January 2026, an ordinance passed by Yunus barred police and other law enforcement agencies from conducting routine criminal investigations into actions by participants of the July-August 2024 uprising that fell under its protections. Allegations of killings, including those involving police personnel, were instead referred to the National Human Rights Commission.

Yunus’s tenure also coincided with a deterioration in India-Bangladesh relations. His March 2025 remarks in China about India’s northeastern states, along with public exchanges over minority safety, drew criticism in India.

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 1:31 PM IST
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