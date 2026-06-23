‘Accepted Keir Starmer’s resignation as my chief servant’: Meet Larry the Cat, who outlasted six UK PMs

In a place where political careers can rise and fall in a matter of months, one resident of 10 Downing Street has demonstrated remarkable staying power. Larry the Cat, Britain's famous "Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office," has become a symbol of continuity in UK politics, surviving six prime ministers and preparing to welcome a seventh.

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If rumours are to be believed I'll be living with a seventh different Prime Minister shortly. If it carries on like this I'm going to stop making the effort to learn their names. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2026

Larry's origin story

Larry arrived at 10 Downing Street in February 2011 after being adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London. He was brought in during David Cameron's tenure to help tackle a rodent problem at the Prime Minister's official residence. More than a decade later, the tabby cat remains one of the most recognisable figures associated with the British government.

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According to his popular X profile, Larry is a "19-year-old tabby" and is "soon to be living with my seventh Prime Minister." The account, @Number10cat, has attracted nearly 892,000 followers and is known for its witty commentary on British politics.

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Larry's official title, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, comes with responsibilities that include keeping rodents under control and acting as a welcoming presence outside Number 10. Unlike political appointees, Larry is considered a permanent resident of Downing Street. As a result, changes in government have never threatened his position.

His social media account often pokes fun at political developments. Following the latest change in leadership, one post joked: "I have accepted Keir Starmer's resignation as my chief servant and have invited Andy Burnham..."

"I have accepted Keir Starmer's resignation as my chief servant and have invited Andy Burnham to lay out details for how many meals a day he'll give me" pic.twitter.com/7Ix95PMsN7 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) June 22, 2026

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Over the years, Larry has witnessed some of the most dramatic moments in modern British politics. From the Brexit referendum and multiple general elections to leadership contests and cabinet reshuffles, he has remained a constant presence while prime ministers came and went.

Larry has served under David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.