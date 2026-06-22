Who is Andy Burnham? : The ‘King of the North’ who could be UK’s next PM?

Andy Burnham, the Labour politician known as the "King of the North", has returned to Westminster after winning the Makerfield by-election and is now being seen as a possible contender to replace Keir Starmer as Labour leader and UK prime minister.

Starmer announced on Monday that he would step down as both Prime Minister and Labour Party leader, triggering a leadership race within the party. According to the BBC, Burnham is among the names being considered as a potential successor.

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The change in leadership means the UK is set to get its seventh prime minister in just over a decade, marking one of the highest periods of political turnover in modern British history.

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Burnham had indicated before the by-election that he would consider entering a future Labour leadership contest and challenge Starmer if he won the Makerfield seat, according to a report by BBC.

The 56-year-old politician’s return marks his comeback to the House of Commons after nearly a decade spent as Mayor of Greater Manchester, a role that helped build his national profile.

Can Burnham bring Labour closer to working-class voters?

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Burnham has long positioned himself as a voice for northern England and communities that feel overlooked by Westminster.

His popularity grew during the Covid-19 pandemic when he challenged the Conservative government led by Boris Johnson over financial support for northern regions affected by lockdown restrictions.

Burnham argued that the government’s approach favoured London and the South East while failing to provide enough support for workers and businesses in northern England.

The dispute received widespread attention and strengthened his image as a leader representing northern interests. Supporters began referring to him as the "King of the North", a reference to the popular television series Game of Thrones.

From Westminster leader to Greater Manchester mayor

Andrew Murray Burnham was born in January 1970 in Merseyside, northwest England.

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He became an MP for Leigh in 2001 and served in senior government roles under former prime minister Gordon Brown, including Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Culture Secretary and Health Secretary.

Burnham twice contested the Labour leadership, first in 2015 after Labour’s election defeat and again in 2017. He lost both leadership contests.

After leaving Westminster politics, he became the first directly elected Mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017, where he focused on local governance and regional development.

How Burnham changed Greater Manchester politics

As mayor, Burnham worked on expanding the Bee Network, Greater Manchester’s integrated public transport system that brought buses and trams under one framework with simplified fares.

He also focused on skills programmes, local economic growth and affordable housing initiatives.

Supporters credit him with raising Greater Manchester’s profile and showing how devolved powers could deliver results.

However, critics have questioned some of his policies, including progress on homelessness targets, and argued that some transport reforms were already being planned before his tenure.

Despite this, his time as mayor strengthened his image as a politician focused on public issues rather than internal Westminster battles.

Will the "King of the North" lead Britain?

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Burnham’s biggest challenge will be expanding his appeal beyond northern England.

His political identity is built around regional representation, devolution and working-class voters, issues that have helped him gain support in Greater Manchester and other northern areas.

However, becoming prime minister would require winning support across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

While his supporters believe his local leadership experience could help him reconnect Labour with voters, critics question whether his mayoral success can translate into national leadership.

For now, Burnham’s return to Westminster has added a new twist to Labour’s leadership race. Whether the "King of the North" can take the top job remains the biggest question facing the party.